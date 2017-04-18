5 wooden houses that are built to last

If you're considering on acquiring a wooden house, then you've come to the right place! Here we'll show you five design inspirations that will help you build that dream home. Get the charm and that fresh calming scent that only a wooden house can provide.

Before we dive into it, let me give you a few tips on maintaining a wooden house that's built to last! First, you must consider the wet and dry season we have here in the Philippines. You should only use one type of wood as the base structure since the material would shrink and expand as the seasons change. Also, you will have to take note of regular termite infestation, lastly, in order to keep the wood in mint condition, you will have to have the walls cleaned and coated with a sealant every five years or as needed.

Now that you know these thing, here are some wonderful wooden houses that you will absolutely love!