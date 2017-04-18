5 wooden houses that are built to last

If you're considering on acquiring a wooden house, then you've come to the right place! Here we'll show you five design inspirations that will help you build that dream home. Get the charm and that fresh calming scent that only a wooden house can provide.
Before we dive into it, let me give you a few tips on maintaining a wooden house that's built to last! First, you must consider the wet and dry season we have here in the Philippines. You should only use one type of wood as the base structure since the material would shrink and expand as the seasons change. Also, you will have to take note of regular termite infestation, lastly, in order to keep the wood in mint condition, you will have to have the walls cleaned and coated with a sealant every five years or as needed.
Now that you know these thing, here are some wonderful wooden houses that you will absolutely love!
This dark wood cabin is built solidly on top of stone foundation. It has that rustic elegance that's reminiscent of that old cartoon, Yogi Bear and his friend Boo-Boo and Ranger Smith. It is definitely the type of wooden house that would fit beautifully in places like Baguio or Tagaytay. It would be a wonderful vacation house where you and your family could prepare a bonfire out at night and have some marshmallows on a stick. You'll be under the stars and surrounded by pine trees as you tell wonderful stories while everybody sits on logs around the campfire.
Have you seen a contemporary structured wooden house? Well, now you have! This home exudes a modern feel with a hint of the 70s flair. An ingeniously clean design for a wooden house. It goes to show that wooden houses are not just limited to cabins/cottages and country style design. There is more to it that can be done - you only have to set your imagination free.
This house has contrasting textures of glass, metal and wood. A wooden house with natural elements taking the shape of an industrial styled house with rustic undertones. This is a trending style that gives you that special handcrafted vibe. It has that atmosphere that makes you think that something old was converted into something new. Say, like an old train station being converted into a restaurant. The space will still give you that nostalgia of the old days, when in fact you're actually in a new establishment.
This wooden house is very fitting for the countryside. Its walls painted white, brown gable roof, and an overall simple and charming design. The glass doors and windows are all indicative that it is air-conditioned indoors too keep the temperature low. It is perfect for relaxing on those weekend getaways.
This endearing log cabin home has that stable-like appearance. A rustic and charming rest house that is close to nature. It has a large front porch and a second floor with wide glass windows that overlook the estate. Enjoy the breeze and the clean air while you practice playing on that guitar that you've always wanted to play. Have your dog run free and play catch with you. Most of all, let loose and appreciate the simple life.