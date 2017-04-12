Cheap and classic home with plans and price included

Today we take a stroll to Worclaw, Poland, a beautiful city on the banks of the Oder River. In this city we will visit a minimalist classic style home designed by Pracownia Projectowa Archipelago. This beautiful house is nestled in nature, a perfect match for the wood design elements as well as the gray and white tones. It also fashions a spacious patio and balcony area that highlights the house nicely. Building this house cost 270,000 zlotzy (approximately Php 3.350,000).
Viewed from the top of the house, you'll see a grey gable roof with a protruding block that serves as a balcony. The grey colors also match the garage area on the left side of the house. The large glass windows provide a bright and modern-looking home. The wood floors also give a warm natural atmosphere in this house. The areas on the bottom floor are the kitchen, living room, bathroom, office, and garage/storage space. While the upper floor is used as a bedroom, bathroom and dressing area. There are three bedrooms and a master bedroom with a balcony directly facing the yard.
The front façade takes a more simple form. It has that traditional roof matched with an elegant and modern design. Like most modern houses, you'll see how architects make use of long horizontal glass windows that give off that sleek and minimalistic look. The shades are also kept modern with the use of grey and white colors, whereas the wood details work to soften up the design.
As anticipated, this classic and minimalist home applies the interior LDK (living room, dining room, kitchen). The wooden floors and white walls make the room bright. On the left side there a white brick wall that provides texture to the space, while the black walls and furniture create that modern vibe. The dining area is also placed along a cove with a distinct black shade that that visually separates the dining area from the living room and the kitchen.
The kitchen has that clean and organic look. The use of wood across the cabinets and drawers provides a sleek design that also matches the shade of the flooring from the living room and dining area. The corner window is also a nice touch that keeps the space light and airy.
Having a few steps going up the patio creates a very elegant look. The wood flooring and the horizontal strips of wood on the wall create a cozy space, perfect for hosting small parties with friends and relatives.
If you like the minimalist home design, then we're sure you'll like this one: Feast your eyes on this minimalist home with chic and clean interiors