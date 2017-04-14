The coolest home for the hot weather

There's something elegant about a wooden home especially when it blends with modern architecture. For practical reasons, this type of a house is also generally more affordable than most concrete models out there. And for this boiling hot season in the Philippines, a wooden home may just be the easy and breezy sanctuary you've been looking for. Let's check out this single-storey house with a natural wooden charm.
Measuring 22 × 7 m / 132 m² (length, width / space), the house exterior fashions wooden cladding from the framework all the way to the patio deck that surrounds the main structure. Unlike some wooden houses that have been coated with color to conceal the texture, this one reveals nothing less than wood's natural luster and texture. On one side you will find a line of tall glass windows that do well in allowing light inside.
A closer look at the house shows the well-made eaves as well as the shingled roof that recalls the enchanting cabins of the cold Alpine regions. The porch or patio is also pretty wide at 2 meters from the main building.The window and door posts have also been painted in black which subtly complement the natural brown.
The roof features a skillion or slanting design which works well in coursing the flow of rainwater. Here, the roof includes a gutter and downspout to channel rainwater. Doesn't this facade look endearingly charming and minimalist? We love it.
If you think that the outside was beautiful, the inside is even lovelier. It's got a light palette of white to brown with hints of pastel blue and apple green which seamlessly bring together modern and rustic elements. The light from the glass windows also lessen your electricity costs. In terms of interior design, they cleverly built wall-mounted shelves to organize things and decorate the walls. That's hitting two birds with one stone!
The house features a main hall where the dining and living areas plus the kitchen are sectioned accordingly. It's got three bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a decent work area for the family. It's generally an elongated design but with a spacious appeal that's perfect for the modern family. Did we mention the almost surrounding patio outside? It's definitely a great place to sit and cool off during hot summer nights.
