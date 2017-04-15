Best ideas for single-storey homes

Having a one-storey house of your own is fulfilling, whether you live alone or with your family. It’s such a great feeling to have your own safe space and to relax in it coming home from a long day at the office. That’s why, each home must be kept beautiful and organized.
One of the things we easily overlook when building and maintaining our so-called ‘haven’ is home decoration. We choose a house with a good location, and that’s it; but wouldn’t it be sweeter if you can look forward to a beautiful and inspiring home? One of the concerns of a single-storey house is its limited space; nevertheless, it shouldn’t be a reason! We should plan and arrange it thoughtfully so it will look and feel spacious. There are so many things to consider and to iron out in enhancing your house – just decorating the façade itself is a tough one! Do not worry, this may be a little difficult, but it’s all fun – just get a little creative to suit your style and there is a vast array of options, establish a garden or an alfresco area for your afternoon tea.
Today’s ideabook will showcase different, gorgeous houses that you’ll surely want to come home to! Let’s explore and see which one fits you!
The single-storey rectangular house left us in awe with its rich and colorful garden. The house even looks better and dramatic at night with the beauty of garden complementing the yellowish lighting of the entrance hall so as the other parts of the house. The house also feels romantic all with flowers so as locating to the area with a good view from the other side. The floral and ornamental plants is perfectly combined with the wooden structures of the house – the flowers make it brighter for the dark-toned woods.
This part of the home is what guests or friends will first see, so it has to be inviting and enticing! Wood element has always been used in homes because it exudes a cozy and warm atmosphere; and thus, you should try to adapt it to! Especially in this part where most encounters and goodbyes are done, the décor in this area should really be well taken care of. It’s also important to keep it simple and designs minimal so the entrance of the house wouldn’t look heavy. Just make sure that you are clear with what you like for your house and if you’re going for a soft classic look, this one is the house to go for. Extra tip: It’s a way to go to be stylish, but it always have to be well-built too! Look for quality and appropriate kind of wood.
Being surrounded by all kinds of greens: grass, trees, bushes, and gardens gives a whole lot of benefits for your health. It does not just create a natural and relaxing atmosphere, serve great aesthetic purposes, but really it gives a healthier lifestyle. You can say that it produces a family-friendly environment too, where the kids can play and run around. This kind of home is ideal for those who have big families, as well as many children, and most especially those who have really wide and spacious areas.
This house almost conveys an Asian style home, with the cherry blossom feels given by the trees. The neutral colors of the white walls and wooden doors and furnishings are balanced by the bright and vivid shades of the trees. The fusion of such elements will provide homeowners a warm home they can look forward going home to.
This home is one of a kind. For those who are looking for an eccentric style home, this one is for you. Being painted in bright red, this house usually stands out from your typical neighborhood – ideal for those creative and quirky people. To match its eye-catching tone, notice its specially carved furnishings making sure the style isn’t going understated. To add little variation and play, two small yellow lights accentuate the front of the house. Some may not be fans of this interesting design, but those who have strong personality might find appeal in this style. A swing or outdoor for the porch can be added in front of the house to encourage more bonding moments!
The first word that comes to mind would be, extravagant! Just look at the façade of this stone house is breathtaking. This home is so complete and fully furnished you’ll never have to go outside! With the wide and spacious area, loaded with different facilities serving different needs of the family, you can opt for a staycation, whenever you like. If there’s one thing to take note of, always make use of such available, valuable space! You can put a swimming pool, a themed garden, an outdoor seating area, or you can just have everything combined as long as it checks out.
This house comes off soothing, calming and relaxing, being surrounded by a blossoming and widely encompassing garden, full of trees, plants, flowers, shrubs, and perennials. Bask in the fresh atmosphere and take comfort in the peaceful aura of this house. All the greenery can provide you a refreshing feeling with the cool air and temperature.
To achieve this look, one must have a large available space first and foremost. This kind of home is the one you usually in Europe, like that of the houses in Netherlands. If you’re dreaming of going trips to Europe just to see very characteristic homes such as this, remember you can live in one! No need to fly abroad, just consider a good and strategic location. With all wide and full glass windows and doors, you can have the magnificent view 24/7! Not to mention that it looks classy and elegant. The exteriors of the house has also been complemented and softened by the nature around it. Live comfortably, in style with this European-inspired home.
This stylish, wooden house has been decorated and furnished by being surrounded with fresh, green grass. At first, this looks like a simple home, but its modern triangular form gives that one differentiation. At the same time these open spaces should be maximized! There is a variety of set up such as adding more décor or furniture, an outdoor seating area, or a fountain would be nice, which adds the element of water in the picture. Cultivating a vegetable garden may be added to your pool of options too!