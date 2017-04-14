Unique houses that are also very comfortable

A house tells a lot about its owners. It's a reflection of one's character and personality. Today, we are showing unique and quirky houses that shows how creative and fun-loving the owners are. Even if the houses look unusual, they are very comfortable and cozy. Let's take a look!
The roof of the house was folded in the middle to create an origami. Aside from giving the house a unique personality, it also block strong direct sunlight in the summer.
Forming slits that allow light in and out of the house, the wooden panels also make you feel close to nature. You see the trees during the day and you give light to the dark forest during the night.
The oddly shaped modern house provides an interesting layout. It is a two-storey house wherein the first floor has a smaller area, and the second floor is supported by the pillars.
The design of the roof will immediately grab your attention. The roof covers the entire second floor. And that opening? That's where the window is!
This ingenious house has something magical. It may seem like a building with a simple shape and layout. But the surprising part is the curtain that covers the building. It reflects light, which make the interior not entirely visible.
