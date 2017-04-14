Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Unique houses that are also very comfortable

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
ORIGAMI, TSC Architects TSC Architects Living room
Loading admin actions …

A house tells a lot about its owners. It's a reflection of one's character and personality. Today, we are showing unique and quirky houses that shows how creative and fun-loving the owners are. Even if the houses look unusual, they are very comfortable and cozy. Let's take a look!

Origami house

ORIGAMI, TSC Architects TSC Architects Living room
TSC Architects

TSC Architects
TSC Architects
TSC Architects

The roof of the house was folded in the middle to create an origami. Aside from giving the house a unique personality, it also block strong direct sunlight in the summer.


Wooden bars

House in Daisen, 大角雄三設計室 大角雄三設計室 Scandinavian style houses Wood Wood effect
大角雄三設計室

大角雄三設計室
大角雄三設計室
大角雄三設計室

Forming slits that allow light in and out of the house, the wooden panels also make you feel close to nature. You see the trees during the day and you give light to the dark forest during the night.

Floating away

葉山の家, 松本匡弘建築設計事務所 松本匡弘建築設計事務所 Modern home
松本匡弘建築設計事務所

松本匡弘建築設計事務所
松本匡弘建築設計事務所
松本匡弘建築設計事務所

The oddly shaped modern house provides an interesting layout. It is a two-storey house wherein the first floor has a smaller area, and the second floor is supported by the pillars.

Functional roof

岩宿の家, arc-d arc-d Modern home
arc-d

arc-d
arc-d
arc-d

The design of the roof will immediately grab your attention. The roof covers the entire second floor. And that opening? That's where the window is!

Stainless steel mesh

MoyaMoya, studio PHENOMENON studio PHENOMENON Modern home
studio PHENOMENON

MoyaMoya

studio PHENOMENON
studio PHENOMENON
studio PHENOMENON

This ingenious house has something magical. It may seem like a building with a simple shape and layout. But the surprising part is the curtain that covers the building. It reflects light, which make the interior not entirely visible.

If you like this article, read 7 strange but beautiful houses.

How to keep your home cool without air-conditioning
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks