7 living room styles you can choose from

WHITEHOUSE PARK, HB Design Pte Ltd
The living room is the part of the house where family and friends get together. It's a place for talking, laughing, and sharing. With that in mind, the living room should be cozy, engaging, and welcoming. Today, we are showing different living room styles you can choose from based on your likes and personality. Let's get started! 

1. Rustic

Chalet Chardon: conception, architecte d'intérieur et de liaison du client pour un nouveau chalet de ski de luxe, shep&kyles design
Roughen it up with exposed huge wood ceiling with a rustic living room. That raw and natural feeling of the wood is perfect for a cottage house by the countryside.

2. Minimalist

homify Living room
Clean and subtle, the finish of the house is bright and comforting. We also see the minimalist design with the windows and furniture.

3. Modern

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
The black and white combination of the living room gives an ultra modern appeal. Add the smooth floor and the lighted ceiling, this living room is your modern dream!

4. Scandinavian

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt
Known for its cozy and intuitive aesthetics, Scandinavian design features distinct patterns and subtle colors. We see that in the carpet and the yellow chair.

5. Industrial

MM apartment, Studio ro+ca
The appeal of industrial design comes from unfinished walls and eccentric decorations. Just look at the finish of the wall, floor, and ceiling of this living room. Don't you think that 'OK' light is interesting, too?

6. Classic

Classic reception, Boly Designs
Nothing beats the classic. Soft fabrics, neutral colors, timeless furniture, these are all the things that makes a living room as stylish as this one.

7. Tropical

WHITEHOUSE PARK, HB Design Pte Ltd
A typical sight in a Filipino home, this living room features native Filipino materials like rattan. We also love the huge glass windows where we can see the garden outside.

Next read: how to repair and restore-wood-in-your-house. 

