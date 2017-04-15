16 cool wooden dividers for small homes

Building a home is more than just brick and mortar - it takes more than that. If you agree that the home is where the heart is, then you'd agree with me that having 'less walls' is sometimes better! An open floorplan gives you that light and airy atmosphere where the family can bond and enjoy each other's company, whereas, being surrounded by walls could get quite constricting—but of course we can't totally do away with the need for privacy. Homify is here to help you solve that! With the use of dividers that don't completely block the space will allow you to separate two areas, and at the same time, maintain that openness. Add to that, it's also very economical!
Check out these wonderful ideas for your divider!
This wall partition is mounted as a divider between the dining space and the hallway. The arrangement of the lumber is wide apart, giving you that clear view of the other side while still keeping that coziness that you are looking for in a home.
This divider is pretty unique, with the use of an open shelf that is pieced together in such a way that it can hold small figurines. It also has pin lights installed in it that nicely highlights the display items. The angles and the use of dark wood also provides that Oriental appeal that not only identifies this piece as a divider, but it is also a design element.
This grid design gives this divider that impression of a weaved material - like crisscrossed threads. It is both simple and easy to construct, perfect for offices and even for your home.
Who said you can't have your own garden inside the house? This laminated wood structure not only serves as a divider, but it also serves as an herb garden. So if you want those fresh lettuce for your salad, then, all you need to do is pick some! Who wouldn't want this beautiful, functional and eco-friendly partition.
It's easy to do with thin wood slabs, or even with standard furniture that sells in your favorite store, cut them strategically and with a few screws and, voila! You now have a very functional divider!
There are special digital wood-cutting machines that can give you that intricate patterned cut. It not only serves as a beautiful divider on one side, but it also has that functional shelf on the other side. Like a two-in-one design feature that exudes so much character.
Sometimes less is more, and in this instance - the divider along the staircase provides a clean and simple design that creates a huge statement. Not only does it match the design features of the house but it also gives the illusion that makes the ceiling seem higher.
The idea of this particular design is to separate two areas, while at the same time, maintains that light and airy atmosphere.
This small and ultra modern furniture is ideal for separating a space without being to obtrusive, still providing you with that wide view of the whole space.
This open shelf with uneven partitions provide a very nice design element. It gives off that feel like you're looking at a picture frame with all the display items that perfectly fit each crevice. The white color also makes the colors pop, providing a nice highlight for the home.
This divider is a wonderful wall feature. The abstract and deconstructed design gives that modern and quirky vibe that perfectly fits the house.
The interesting thing about this project is that thin slats are used to make a rustic-looking partition. Metal elements are also used to keep the divider in place. The design has that Maui-inspired vibe that makes this design perfect for houses along beach.
This metalwork partition creates that illusion of an entryway by placing both elements on each side of the room, making it look grand and inviting.
These long vertical plates provide a nice contemporary touch that could be beneficial for those with small apartments since these are very thin and easy to install.
This glossy and elegant slats mirror the tone of the wall feature, making the space feel balanced and cozy. Having the couch against the divider is also a nice way to maximize the space.
Sometimes the unorthodox patterns make a very interesting feature. This modern pixelated design matched with the wood material gives it that perfect amalgamation of eclectic and homey.
