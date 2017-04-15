Your browser is out-of-date.

16 cool wooden dividers for small homes

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Building a home is more than just brick and mortar - it takes more than that. If you agree that the home is where the heart is, then you'd agree with me that having 'less walls' is sometimes better! An open floorplan gives you that light and airy atmosphere where the family can bond and enjoy each other's company, whereas, being surrounded by walls could get quite constricting—but of course we can't totally do away with the need for privacy. Homify is here to help you solve that! With the use of dividers that don't completely block the space will allow you to separate two areas, and at the same time, maintain that openness. Add to that, it's also very economical!

Check out these wonderful ideas for your divider!

1. Partition

Living Room Interior Apartment Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Living room Plywood Wood effect
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

This wall partition is mounted as a divider between the dining space and the hallway. The arrangement of the lumber is wide apart, giving you that clear view of the other side while still keeping that coziness that you are looking for in a home. 

2. Open Shelves

Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Living room Plywood Brown
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

This divider is pretty unique, with the use of an open shelf that is pieced together in such a way that it can hold small figurines. It also has pin lights installed in it that nicely highlights the display items. The angles and the use of dark wood also provides that Oriental appeal that not only identifies this piece as a divider, but it is also a design element.

3. Grid Type

VIA CORDILLERA (DESARROLLOS DELTA), Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Estudio Tanguma

This grid design gives this divider that impression of a weaved material - like crisscrossed threads. It is both simple and easy to construct, perfect for offices and even for your home.

4. Vertical garden

Showroom , Sgabello Interiores Sgabello Interiores Industrial style dining room Glass Black
Sgabello Interiores

Who said you can't have your own garden inside the house? This laminated wood structure not only serves as a divider, but it also serves as an herb garden. So if you want those fresh lettuce for your salad, then, all you need to do is pick some! Who wouldn't want this beautiful, functional and eco-friendly partition.

5. A furniture

homify Living room
homify

It's easy to do with thin wood slabs, or even with standard furniture that sells in your favorite store, cut them strategically and with a few screws and, voila! You now have a very functional divider!

6. Patterns

partition & living room Bluebell Interiors Living room Plywood White
Bluebell Interiors

partition & living room

There are special digital wood-cutting machines that can give you that intricate patterned cut. It not only serves as a beautiful divider on one side, but it also has that functional shelf on the other side. Like a two-in-one design feature that exudes so much character.

7. Simple vertical lines

ESTAR/JANTAR, Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Living room
Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN

Sometimes less is more, and in this instance - the divider along the staircase provides a clean and simple design that creates a huge statement. Not only does it match the design features of the house but it also gives the illusion that makes the ceiling seem higher.

8. White divider

Partition & feature wall in drawing room Bluebell Interiors Living room Glass Blue
Bluebell Interiors

Partition & feature wall in drawing room

The idea of this particular design is to separate two areas, while at the same time, maintains that light and airy atmosphere.

9. Low and functional

507 meenakshi, KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS Living room
KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS

This small and ultra modern furniture is ideal for separating a space without being to obtrusive, still providing you with that wide view of the whole space.

10. Ideal for large spaces.

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Beige
homify

This open shelf with uneven partitions provide a very nice design element. It gives off that feel like you're looking at a picture frame with all the display items that perfectly fit each crevice. The white color also makes the colors pop, providing a nice highlight for the home. 

11. Artsy Installation

TV Panel ZEAL Arch Designs Living room
ZEAL Arch Designs

TV Panel

This divider is a wonderful wall feature. The abstract and deconstructed design gives that modern and quirky vibe that perfectly fits the house.

12. A touch of wood

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Living room
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

The interesting thing about this project is that thin slats are used to make a rustic-looking partition. Metal elements are also used to keep the divider in place. The design has that Maui-inspired vibe that makes this design perfect for houses along beach.

13. Metalwork

homify Living room
homify

This metalwork partition creates that illusion of an entryway by placing both elements on each side of the room, making it look grand and inviting.

14. Flat pieces of wood

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

These long vertical plates provide a nice contemporary touch that could be beneficial for those with small apartments since these are very thin and easy to install.

15. Touch of elegance

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Living room
Eternity Designers

Interior design

This glossy and elegant slats mirror the tone of the wall feature, making the space feel balanced and cozy. Having the couch against the divider is also a nice way to maximize the space.

16. Avant-garde

Casa Galeana, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimal style window and door
grupoarquitectura

Sometimes the unorthodox patterns make a very interesting feature. This modern pixelated design matched with the wood material gives it that perfect amalgamation of eclectic and homey.

