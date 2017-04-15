16 cool wooden dividers for small homes

Building a home is more than just brick and mortar - it takes more than that. If you agree that the home is where the heart is, then you'd agree with me that having 'less walls' is sometimes better! An open floorplan gives you that light and airy atmosphere where the family can bond and enjoy each other's company, whereas, being surrounded by walls could get quite constricting—but of course we can't totally do away with the need for privacy. Homify is here to help you solve that! With the use of dividers that don't completely block the space will allow you to separate two areas, and at the same time, maintain that openness. Add to that, it's also very economical!

Check out these wonderful ideas for your divider!