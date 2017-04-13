Your browser is out-of-date.

How to keep your home cool without air-conditioning

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Casa Altos de Trancoso, Vida de Vila Vida de Vila Rustic style bathroom White
Summer means long, hot days where you just want to blast the air-conditioning to the highest level. But doing so means you are in for a sky-rocketing electric bill. If you want to avoid spending too much on your electricity bill, there are cheap and, sometimes free, ways on how to keep your home cool and breezy without the help of air-conditioning. Read on for some great tips below!

1. Outdoor vs. indoor air

If the outdoor air is cooler than indoor air, open the windows to let the air flow throughout the house. This has a natural cooling effect.

2. Cotton bedsheet

Cotton breathes easier and stay cooler. It also helps when you seasonally switch up your bedding to keep the room fresh and cool.

3. Start grilling

The house will get hotter if you use you oven or stove in the summer. Why not make a barbecue party in the garden instead?

4. Schedule chores

Laundry and ironing should be done during the cooler parts of the day. It will not only keep the house cool, but it will also save electricity.

5. Covered porch

To help shade the home interiors, install covered porch. This provides barrier for the heat and it makes your house look cozy.

6. Landscape architecture

A well designed landscape architecture can effectively shade a home and keep it cool. This includes shrubs, trees, and crawling vines.

Next read: 10 great garden gazebos you can build yourself.

