Best bed placement ideas

Have you ever encountered that problem of not knowing where to place your bed? Is there a way to maximize the space without it looking too awkward? Usually, the bed takes up a huge bulk of the space and so, today, Homify will show you a few tips and tricks that will help you make a proper layout. Here's a few examples of how the placement of your mattress could work based on the size, design and layout of your room.
This is the standard and probably the most ideal placement for a bed. The headrest is against a plain wall without being closely constricted near the swinging of cabinets or doorways. It is also at a comfortable distance away from the heat of the sun.
Imagine seeing the stars right at the comfort of your own bed. Wouldn't it be amazing? But of course, there are other things to consider in order to achieve this.
If you're bedroom is located along the attic, then having a slanted wall could be a problem. You wouldn't want to hit your head on one of those. So for this set-up, you could opt to position the bed with it's headrest along the bottom of the slanted area. Now, as for the sunroof, you will have to check the position of the sun in a way that wont give you sunburns, in this case, it would be nice to have a remote-controlled shade installed to keep the afternoon sun out.
Here we have two examples of beds placed along wall partitions. The first is a room that has the bed's headrest against a divider with two openings at the sides leading to another part of the room - it could be a mini-office or a walk-in closet hidden behind the wall. Compared to the previous room that also has a slanted wall, this one placed the bed away from the corners, making the bed appear larger.
The second room above shows the bed placed beside a divider. This is a good way to layout studio-typed apartments. Giving you that open and airy feel while still providing some privacy.
If you have a busy room where all the walls are filled with bookshelves and desks, cabinets and windows, the only viable space to place the bed could only be at the very middle. It may seem odd, but how can we make it work? First, the bed is near the fireplace, perfect for those cold nights, second is making it look cozy enough for resting. I would suggest adding a table along the headrest just to break the space and add a stool or a chest along the bottom of the bed and if possible, make-it a four-poster bed to give it that enclosed cozy atmosphere.
Positioning twin beds has always been side by side with a small table in between. For this layout, you could opt to have a strip of headrest that's perfectly snug horizontally, making the room look wider. This design element will help completes that overall look you are looking for.
Now, in other occasions, having a bunk bed may just be what you need. Like in the second example, you'll see how the architect was able to further utilize the space by adding in a table.
In order to further maximize space, placing the bed at the corner of the room will provide more floor area to move around. Like in this photo, you could use a day bed which doubles as couch for sitting during the day. The bed could even have a pull-out feature for when friend come for sleep overs.
Now for the trick that maximizes the space the most! For this, I would recommend having a pull-down murphy bed. Imagine having one room that you can use as an office space during the day and as a guestroom for when friends and relatives come over. That's already a two-in-one deal!
Now for small spaces, having a bed fit against all three walls maximizes the area well, giving it that snug cozy feel.
