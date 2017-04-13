Best bed placement ideas

Imagine seeing the stars right at the comfort of your own bed. Wouldn't it be amazing? But of course, there are other things to consider in order to achieve this.

If you're bedroom is located along the attic, then having a slanted wall could be a problem. You wouldn't want to hit your head on one of those. So for this set-up, you could opt to position the bed with it's headrest along the bottom of the slanted area. Now, as for the sunroof, you will have to check the position of the sun in a way that wont give you sunburns, in this case, it would be nice to have a remote-controlled shade installed to keep the afternoon sun out.