Compact houses that will make you change the way you look at small spaces

Big Small, 株式会社プロトハウス事務局 株式会社プロトハウス事務局 Eclectic style houses
Space is always a challenge when you live in the city. Lack in space does not mean lack in style. Today, we are showing you different compact houses that possess unique characteristics. Let's take a look!

Wooden house (facade)

Big Small, 株式会社プロトハウス事務局 株式会社プロトハウス事務局 Eclectic style houses
Notice how the wood panels were arranged vertically. This smart architecture solution gives the idea of height, which makes the house appear higher. The narrow, pointed roof also supports this idea.

Wooden house (interior)

Big Small, 株式会社プロトハウス事務局 株式会社プロトハウス事務局 Living room
We see how the wood panels duplicated the vertical arrangement in the facade to have the same effect. Using wood all over the house unifies the entire interior, which makes the space looks bigger.

Narrow house (facade)

OGI, 濱嵜良実+株式会社 浜﨑工務店一級建築士事務所 濱嵜良実+株式会社 浜﨑工務店一級建築士事務所 Modern home
If you don't have the area you want, build a taller house. This three-storey house is filled with every thing a family needs. The all black facade makes it look chic and stylish. 

Narrow house (interior)

OGI, 濱嵜良実+株式会社 浜﨑工務店一級建築士事務所 濱嵜良実+株式会社 浜﨑工務店一級建築士事務所 Living room
As we enter the house, we see how the stairs were strategically placed to maximize space. We're also loving the black and white combination of the interior that looks classic.

Modern house (facade)

あざみ野の家, 白砂孝洋建築設計事務所 白砂孝洋建築設計事務所 Minimalist house
This uniquely shaped house may look simple but it has a thoughtful design. The facade features vertical panels to make the house look taller. Below is space that could be used as storage area or a small garage.

Modern house (interior)

あざみ野の家, 白砂孝洋建築設計事務所 白砂孝洋建築設計事務所 Living room
The minimalist interior of the house is characterized by neutral colors and clean lines. The dominant use of white makes the space look bigger and brighter.

