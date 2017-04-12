Compact houses that will make you change the way you look at small spaces

Space is always a challenge when you live in the city. Lack in space does not mean lack in style. Today, we are showing you different compact houses that possess unique characteristics. Let's take a look!
Notice how the wood panels were arranged vertically. This smart architecture solution gives the idea of height, which makes the house appear higher. The narrow, pointed roof also supports this idea.
We see how the wood panels duplicated the vertical arrangement in the facade to have the same effect. Using wood all over the house unifies the entire interior, which makes the space looks bigger.
If you don't have the area you want, build a taller house. This three-storey house is filled with every thing a family needs. The all black facade makes it look chic and stylish.
As we enter the house, we see how the stairs were strategically placed to maximize space. We're also loving the black and white combination of the interior that looks classic.
This uniquely shaped house may look simple but it has a thoughtful design. The facade features vertical panels to make the house look taller. Below is space that could be used as storage area or a small garage.
The minimalist interior of the house is characterized by neutral colors and clean lines. The dominant use of white makes the space look bigger and brighter.
