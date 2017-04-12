Your browser is out-of-date.

Cheap home improvement tips that can increase the value of your home

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
House Norbury, Tim Ziehl Architects
If you're planning on selling your house, then you may want to consider these home improvement tips. It won't just increase the value of your home, it also speeds up its salability in the market. Just like anyone who looks at houses, they want it move-in-ready, no fuss, no renovations, no surprise flaws. If a buyer sees a flaw, then their tendency is to always bargain, but if the house appears to be in mint condition, then you can sell it at a price that is favorable to you. 

Tip 1: Valuation

Front Door Entrance
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Front Door Entrance

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Inspect and consult! Get the house inspected for repairs in order to gauge if you'll need to have the electrical systems re-wired, if you may need portions of the roof patched up for leaks, or if the water pipes need replacement. Others that may need inspection is the prospect of termite infestation or safety hazards such as cracks along the foundations of the house due to a recent calamity. An inspector is crucial in helping you spot all these problems that need to be immediately addressed.

After the inspection, have a realtor check out the house. The realtor will tell you the pet peeves of their clients and point out the things their customers love to see in a home. Knowing these will give you that extra edge on the specific areas you need to focus on and not go all out for an overhaul. If you can't get a realtor to check it out, then consult an interior designer to give you tips for some cosmetic improvements that will help distinguish your house from the rest.

Tip 2: DIY Projects

Entrance Courtyard & Driveway
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Entrance Courtyard & Driveway

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Cutting down on costs also means having to roll-up your sleeves. After gaining design inspirations from Homify, it's time you do some remodeling which entails the ff.: sanding and repainting of walls, sprucing your garden, cleaning up the gunk in the kitchen and the comfort rooms, changing some old dilapidated furniture and so on.  

Tip 3: Beautifying the house's entrance area

Water Feature
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Water Feature

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Making a good first impression along the entrance of the house is important to get buyers to want to check what else is going on inside. It also sets the tone for what to expect once they step in. The least you would want is that domino effect of negativity just because the façade of the house wasn't as appealing. You may add a water feature or some brick details or a nice garden to add color that frames the house nicely.

Tip 4: Making your space appear larger

Main Living Room
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Main Living Room

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Removing all that clutter and keeping the colors in a room light and airy makes any space appear larger that it really is. Adding huge mirrors also creates an illusion that makes the room appear wider. Having wide glass doors that open up to the garden is a great way to extend the space while also bringing the outdoors in.

Tip 5: Create little nooks or sitting areas

Pool
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Pool

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Having those nice spots of relaxation or reading areas make a good impact for potential buyers. Say, add in a daybed along the pool. These sitting areas could easily vamp up the feel of the space which easily triggers the buyers to imagine themselves de-stressing after a hard days work.

Tip 6: Kitchen update

Kitchen
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Kitchen

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Updating the kitchen is key to getting buyers to fall head-over-heels in love with your house. This entails changing the knobs of the drawers and cabinets, replacing the appliances with high-end models, replacing the icky countertop with granite, then adding some lighting that doubles as an accent design. Most of all, make the kitchen as clean and airy as possible—punch in a window hole or knock down a wall if you think it will make the kitchen space larger. A tacky outdated kitchen is a No-No, with these kitchen tips, you will definitely be the top of mind for your potential buyers.

Tip 7: Staircase modifications

Spiral Timber Staircase
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Spiral Timber Staircase

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Staircases are sometimes as neglected as hallways are when it comes to design. It wouldn't cost much to polish and varnish the staircase to make it look new again. You can also add in some frames or design details hung up along the walls to keep this area interesting.

Here are some unique staircase ideas you may want to consider: Walk this way: 9 creative ideas for your staircase

Tip 8: Bedroom makeovers

Main Bedroom
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Main Bedroom

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

In the occasion of low ceilings, it would probably make you rethink of moving the bedroom elsewhere, one that has more space. Then maybe, you could convert this area into a game or play area. As for doing a makeover for the new bedroom, keep in mind that having a his and hers closet space and two sinks in the main bathroom leaves a very good impression. Then of course, adding in some nice beddings will give the bedroom a nice and comfy feel.

Tip 9: Bathroom break

Bathroom
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Bathroom

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

The bathroom could potentially be one of the house's deciding factors. It's make or break folks! The bathroom is everybody's pet peeve, so it would be best that you turn your head in this direction and see how you could make this area the best oasis for your home. You may add better lighting, a vanity mirror, some decorated tiles for a pop of color or change some fixtures like a rusty faucet and overhead shower.

Tip 10: Spice up that ceiling

Open plan living room/dining/kitchen
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Open plan living room/dining/kitchen

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

The ceiling is the crowning glory inside the house. So, make sure to give this some thought. You could add some cove lights or crown molding or in this case, have the wood beams look like a design feature. What you decide on putting up there should have the kind of design that completes and unifies the whole atmosphere that you are looking for - giving the house more character and value. 

Tip 11: Rethinking the basement space

Wine Cellar
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Wine Cellar

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Adding in some uniqueness to the basement could also add value to your home. Turning it into a wine cellar or a billiards area or even a luxurious home theater area will definitely give the house that extra appeal for buyers.

3 beautiful homes completed within three months (plans included!)

