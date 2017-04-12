Cheap home improvement tips that can increase the value of your home

If you're planning on selling your house, then you may want to consider these home improvement tips. It won't just increase the value of your home, it also speeds up its salability in the market. Just like anyone who looks at houses, they want it move-in-ready, no fuss, no renovations, no surprise flaws. If a buyer sees a flaw, then their tendency is to always bargain, but if the house appears to be in mint condition, then you can sell it at a price that is favorable to you.
Inspect and consult! Get the house inspected for repairs in order to gauge if you'll need to have the electrical systems re-wired, if you may need portions of the roof patched up for leaks, or if the water pipes need replacement. Others that may need inspection is the prospect of termite infestation or safety hazards such as cracks along the foundations of the house due to a recent calamity. An inspector is crucial in helping you spot all these problems that need to be immediately addressed.
After the inspection, have a realtor check out the house. The realtor will tell you the pet peeves of their clients and point out the things their customers love to see in a home. Knowing these will give you that extra edge on the specific areas you need to focus on and not go all out for an overhaul. If you can't get a realtor to check it out, then consult an interior designer to give you tips for some cosmetic improvements that will help distinguish your house from the rest.
Cutting down on costs also means having to roll-up your sleeves. After gaining design inspirations from Homify, it's time you do some remodeling which entails the ff.: sanding and repainting of walls, sprucing your garden, cleaning up the gunk in the kitchen and the comfort rooms, changing some old dilapidated furniture and so on.
Making a good first impression along the entrance of the house is important to get buyers to want to check what else is going on inside. It also sets the tone for what to expect once they step in. The least you would want is that domino effect of negativity just because the façade of the house wasn't as appealing. You may add a water feature or some brick details or a nice garden to add color that frames the house nicely.
Removing all that clutter and keeping the colors in a room light and airy makes any space appear larger that it really is. Adding huge mirrors also creates an illusion that makes the room appear wider. Having wide glass doors that open up to the garden is a great way to extend the space while also bringing the outdoors in.
Having those nice spots of relaxation or reading areas make a good impact for potential buyers. Say, add in a daybed along the pool. These sitting areas could easily vamp up the feel of the space which easily triggers the buyers to imagine themselves de-stressing after a hard days work.
Updating the kitchen is key to getting buyers to fall head-over-heels in love with your house. This entails changing the knobs of the drawers and cabinets, replacing the appliances with high-end models, replacing the icky countertop with granite, then adding some lighting that doubles as an accent design. Most of all, make the kitchen as clean and airy as possible—punch in a window hole or knock down a wall if you think it will make the kitchen space larger. A tacky outdated kitchen is a No-No, with these kitchen tips, you will definitely be the top of mind for your potential buyers.
Staircases are sometimes as neglected as hallways are when it comes to design. It wouldn't cost much to polish and varnish the staircase to make it look new again. You can also add in some frames or design details hung up along the walls to keep this area interesting.
Here are some unique staircase ideas you may want to consider: Walk this way: 9 creative ideas for your staircase
In the occasion of low ceilings, it would probably make you rethink of moving the bedroom elsewhere, one that has more space. Then maybe, you could convert this area into a game or play area. As for doing a makeover for the new bedroom, keep in mind that having a his and hers closet space and two sinks in the main bathroom leaves a very good impression. Then of course, adding in some nice beddings will give the bedroom a nice and comfy feel.
The bathroom could potentially be one of the house's deciding factors. It's make or break folks! The bathroom is everybody's pet peeve, so it would be best that you turn your head in this direction and see how you could make this area the best oasis for your home. You may add better lighting, a vanity mirror, some decorated tiles for a pop of color or change some fixtures like a rusty faucet and overhead shower.
The ceiling is the crowning glory inside the house. So, make sure to give this some thought. You could add some cove lights or crown molding or in this case, have the wood beams look like a design feature. What you decide on putting up there should have the kind of design that completes and unifies the whole atmosphere that you are looking for - giving the house more character and value.
Adding in some uniqueness to the basement could also add value to your home. Turning it into a wine cellar or a billiards area or even a luxurious home theater area will definitely give the house that extra appeal for buyers.