A tropical home with a lot of soul

A home reveals a lot of things about its owners. It's like a window to the soul where you show your ideas, thoughts, and emotions. Today's house gives you a warm and cozy feeling where you can immediately feel at home. Let's take a look!
As we go around to see how the house looks like from another angle, we realize that every side of the house exudes the same tropical appeal. The light brown colors of the wall looks great with the intense green of the surroundings. We also love the abundance of windows that let natural light inside the house.
Every tropical house needs a patio. The hanging lamps and the plants give a homey and cozy feeling. It gives you the idea how warm and welcoming the homeowners are.
This is a dream home with spacious backyard where you can have barbecue party and enjoy the day lounging in the pool.
If you like this article, read rustic accents makes this home the perfect Asian rest house.