A tropical home with a lot of soul

A home reveals a lot of things about its owners. It's like a window to the soul where you show your ideas, thoughts, and emotions. Today's house gives you a warm and cozy feeling where you can immediately feel at home. Let's take a look!

Facade

The warm earth colors and the surrounding greenery gives a tropical look and feel to this house. From the tiles on the steps to the pathway, you get a jolt of excitement of what the house has in-store for you.

View from another angle

As we go around to see how the house looks like from another angle, we realize that every side of the house exudes the same tropical appeal. The light brown colors of the wall looks great with the intense green of the surroundings. We also love the abundance of windows that let natural light inside the house.

Patio

Every tropical house needs a patio. The hanging lamps and the plants give a homey and cozy feeling. It gives you the idea how warm and welcoming the homeowners are.

Backyard

This is a dream home with spacious backyard where you can have barbecue party and enjoy the day lounging in the pool.

