3 beautiful homes completed within three months (plans included!)

In an era where everything is fast paced, you'd think that constructing a huge house was as easy as 1, 2, 3. But even with the advent of technology, of course it would still take a whole lot of time and money. But for those who live on their own, may opt for a smaller, more manageable place to call home.

To satisfy those who are thinking of owning a home within a shorter period of time, we'd like to show these three houses with their corresponding floorplans. If you are looking for a house that is easy to build, then you may opt for pre-fabricated house materials, it will surely save you a lot of time.

Let's take a look…