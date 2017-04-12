Your browser is out-of-date.

Best roofs to match every type of house

Jaimie Alcantara
HultaHaus Ball, BayernBlock Holzbau GmbH & Co. KG - HultaHaus
Most of the time, we want to be hands-on and determine ourselves the direction of the appearance and elements of the house. Nevertheless, even a person who has defined personal style still looks for inspirations and models. But what if there are no ideas or examples that we can follow is the design possible or doable at all? No need to worry, because Homify has brought you today’s ideabook! Today, we focus on the idea and techniques of roofing. Let’s see some tiles and shades to match your home, exactly what you want to see. Each one is unique, better get some ideas for your home!

1. A spacious wooden house with warm colors

HultaHaus Ball, BayernBlock Holzbau GmbH & Co. KG - HultaHaus
BayernBlock Holzbau GmbH & Co. KG—HultaHaus

BayernBlock Holzbau GmbH & Co. KG - HultaHaus
BayernBlock Holzbau GmbH &amp; Co. KG—HultaHaus
BayernBlock Holzbau GmbH & Co. KG - HultaHaus

This house is designed with almost all wooden materials. The distinctive feature of the house is the basement and patio that connects to the second floor terrace. Choosing the color tiles to control the color scheme to blend with all the natural mastic wood material is key. Designers used flat ceramic tiles who want to use ‘brown terracotta’ to make the yellowish color of the wood more noticeable.

2. Half-timbered house with modern dark gray roof tiles.

Wohnhaus P, RO-REI Holzhaus GmbH & Co.KG
RO-REI Holzhaus GmbH & Co.KG

RO-REI Holzhaus GmbH & Co.KG
RO-REI Holzhaus GmbH &amp; Co.KG
RO-REI Holzhaus GmbH & Co.KG

This home is a two-storey house built in a modern style. It is a boxed house coupled with a gable roof, coupled with white brick masonry and wooden walls. The roof has to be harmonized with the choice of dark gray ceramic tiles, which offer a fresh look and can be combined with a variety of materials to fit the home perfectly.

3. Mediterranean hip-shaped roof house

Felsenhaus, Architekturbüro Heuer
Architekturbüro Heuer

Architekturbüro Heuer
Architekturbüro Heuer
Architekturbüro Heuer

This classic home has a distinctive design with stone walls around the house. The frames in white stand out while the roof is hipped at the floor level of the house. In choosing roof tiles, control the atmosphere and color tone to look cozy and warm; like for example, use natural terracotta tiles, which is the natural color of the material. It looks so harmonious which gives a peaceful home atmosphere.

4. Two-storey house with country style gable roof

- French Country Style・フレンチカントリースタイル No.01 -, 株式会社アートカフェ
株式会社アートカフェ

株式会社アートカフェ
株式会社アートカフェ
株式会社アートカフェ

The fourth house we will visit today is a two-storey house with attic space. This example is clearly a modern house with a large gable roof covering the entire house. The decorative design uses a pale yellow wall, which is a color scheme that meets with the brown wood structure. In choosing roof color to look beautiful, always remember to use dark colors that are contrasting, such as this dark brown ceramic tiles. It looks simple and looks good in a countryside house.

Want more of countryside homes? Check this out: A beautiful countryside home surrounded by nature

5. A compact wooden house with a simple, cottage style

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The home is a two-storey house with a gable roof; and one thing to highlight in this house is its walls constructed using log timbers. Also, notice the wood material used which is yellow natural wood. The tile roofs used are dark brown ceramic tiles, which make the house look more distinctive against the wooden materials and also look more dimensional than the light colored tiles, so as the color of the house walls.

6. Wooden house that combines modern aura and country house atmosphere

Houten garages, Geldersche Houtbouw
Geldersche Houtbouw

Geldersche Houtbouw
Geldersche Houtbouw
Geldersche Houtbouw

This wooden house looks beautiful from the outside with the design of a homey countryside house. Here, gable roof and wood material are also used and as ever, the roof tile material must have a look of warmth and simplicity. By choosing natural brown wavy ceramic tile, the tone is in the same tone as the color of the wooden wall. There is also the beauty of having black steel doors and exterior landscaping with gray gravel pathways that make one’s home look stylish and modern.

7. Low-gloss tile with translucent acrylic roof can be matched.

三田の農家-ANNEX/GAZEBO, eu建築設計
eu建築設計

eu建築設計
eu建築設計
eu建築設計

The roofs seen here are part of the roof of the shed or garage outside the house. Considering that it’s a one low-rise, wooden building, roof tiles chosen are in low gray tones. Also, the use of acrylic roofing material, which is a translucent material, can provide the light through. This roof design is a fusion of new materials with traditional buildings. You can consult with a roofing contractor for materials and installation.

8. Dark wood house with light gray tiled roof.

Houten garages, Geldersche Houtbouw
Geldersche Houtbouw

Geldersche Houtbouw
Geldersche Houtbouw
Geldersche Houtbouw

From the appearance of this house you will immediately see the smoothness of the details. From the design, the shape is clear, not overwhelming or ground-breaking from the typical country house. What’s special in this house is color scheme used, pitch black with almost matte finish. The natural wooden poles contrasted with the black gray of the wall gives the house a unique twist. To cap it off, the roofs which are light gray tiles, make the house look clean and classy.

9. Warm and natural-looking, wooden houses matched with gray tiles

Houten garages, Geldersche Houtbouw
Geldersche Houtbouw

Geldersche Houtbouw
Geldersche Houtbouw
Geldersche Houtbouw

This is another house with a country house style. The emphasis is on the use of local materials such as wood, brick and tiles. The color scheme of the walls of the house is a natural warm brown wood. The use of tile roofs has been used for the use of double-walled ceramic tiles, which are distinct from the colors of the house. And at the same time, it is still light, not too bright, too bright.

Craving for more wooden house inspirations with a twist? See this! A wooden house that exudes beach vibes

10. Light house with rose-colored roof

Perfect droomhuis, Arceau Architecten B.V.
Arceau Architecten B.V.

Arceau Architecten B.V.
Arceau Architecten B.V.
Arceau Architecten B.V.

This house is suited for those who love light and relaxing colors—colors that are sweet, bright, not gloomy or too dark. For white walls, pink or orange tiled roofs will be an interesting choice. The white color of the walls will make the pink shade roofs look brighter and more vivid. Other colors will give a different mood and brightness.

11. Tiled with fish scales for interesting curve lines.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This tile is familiar to many people because of its classic look back in the style of old houses. The shade however, was converted to a gray tone which is a modern home color scheme. Notice the delicacy of rounded lines and smooth colors. Using a dark colored tile also has the advantage of dulling or smudging stains from dirt on the surface of the tile as long as possible.

A tropical home with a lot of soul

