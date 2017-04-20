Your browser is out-of-date.

A cheap home exudes luxurious charm

Residência A & F
Cubism is alive and well in 20th-century architecture, with the clean, simple lines of square houses looking ultra-modern. This home in Brazil is chic on the outside, and glam and glitzy on the inside, its luxurious aesthetic owed to the use of quality material and its attention to design detail, and maybe take a few pointers with you to incorporate into your own home.

Scroll down to see a simple home that exudes luxurious charm from Lyssandro Silveria.

Understated elegance

While a lot of people employ a lot of restraint to try and not overdecorate the front of the house, this two-storey gem keeps it simple with an open garage and stone steps leading up to the main door. With the flat-roof and very open facade, the exterior of the home looks bright, open, and modern. 

The house covers a total area of 166.375 square meters, which makes for pretty big floor space. The design sets the mood at the entranceway for a casual yet posh receiving area. A little chandelier reflects the light off the Swarovski crystal statues on the table, which makes for a beautiful conversation piece.

Appreciating little details

One could appreciate how the home isn't overly decorated, focusing instead, on creating different textures to give dimension to a room. The walls to the receiving area, for example, are actually make of tile with a simple embossed pattern, leading the eyes to admire the plush sapphire blue seats,.

Keeping it white

In the main living space, white is the dominant color, making the room look much bigger than it already is. The open layout makes for a successful combination of a different living areas, each space seamlessly integrating into the other. To the far side of the living room are large floor-to-ceiling windows that look out into the garden and patio.

Focal point

The ultra modern home isn't complete without white marble staircase with shiny metal railings to create a sense of luxury. A jaw-dropping glass chandelier dangles from the ceiling, adding a sense of luxe and giving a focal point to the family room on the second floor.

