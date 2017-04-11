How to build a house on uneven land

I'm sure you know what it's like working on an equation without having to notice that you made an error right at the very first step, then you realize too late that the whole calculation had spiral off entirely. The same goes for creating a good foundation for houses. These days, people fight for space and sometimes that space doesn't exactly fall on a flat surface, which is quite an obstacle when building houses. Homify is here to share a few tips on how to work around uneven landscape—from small hills to steep slopes.

The process of preparing for construction on projects of this kind, require the expertise of a good architect. The landscape architects and engineers must work together to find solutions to the drawbacks of the house's location. It may sound difficult, but it can be done! To help you understand more, let's look into these homes.