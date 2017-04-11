How to build a house on uneven land

I'm sure you know what it's like working on an equation without having to notice that you made an error right at the very first step, then you realize too late that the whole calculation had spiral off entirely. The same goes for creating a good foundation for houses. These days, people fight for space and sometimes that space doesn't exactly fall on a flat surface, which is quite an obstacle when building houses. Homify is here to share a few tips on how to work around uneven landscape—from small hills to steep slopes.
The process of preparing for construction on projects of this kind, require the expertise of a good architect. The landscape architects and engineers must work together to find solutions to the drawbacks of the house's location. It may sound difficult, but it can be done! To help you understand more, let's look into these homes.
From on top of the hill, you won't notice that there is a basement that perfectly cradles the house. This is a wonderful way to utilize an otherwise dead space created by that slope of land, turning its disadvantage into an advantage.
In this way, the house has that kind of structure that adapts to its surroundings or topography. The same could also be said about its design. The use of wood blends beautifully to the natural environment, while at the same time, it has that modern flair that could be perceived in the use of glass and the choice of grey black tone for the details along the windows and the roof.
This house is located along the slope of a hill. Like two stacked rectangular blocks positioned in a manner that literally makes you think of the existence of a lower ground floor and an upper ground floor. The good thing about this is that the second level reaches to the top of the hill, making the plantation easily accessible.
This third house is located along a steep winding road. Just like the previous houses, it has two areas that is connected to two levels. The top floor serves as a roof deck while the second floor holds the main house. It has a separate access to a ramp that serves as an alternate entrance for this home. The glass opens up to the beautiful view of the city. Lastly, the bottom floor is used as a parking area, which is a great idea for utilizing this space.
The house uses steel and glass materials that make the house perfect for it's location - creating a very stylish and industrial feel that has both form and function.
One of the most practical solutions for working on a house that sits along a downhill slope is to pave it's base foundation that is levelled and having the driveway slant to meet the uneven road. See the elevation on the left of the garage floor.
This modern style house doesn't look awkward along the road because of how well-planned the construction was done. You'll just drive by and admire the design - that beautiful combination of glass, concrete and wood.
This house is built on a mountainside cliff. As you can see, it used landfill to make the house levelled and then added a stone wall to keep it sturdy. The location of the house surely provides a fascinating view of the sea.
From what we have seen, it is possible to build a house on a sloping hill. In addition to the house, designing areas or elements around them can be fashioned according to how you like it. Like this entrance gate, for example, it may seem unusual but it gives this house some kind of uniqueness and personality with it slanting in the same direction as the road.
Just a little different from the previous house with a slanted gate, this one, shows a house with a layered fence. The use of tempered glass material gives it that open and airy feel as the level of land slopes down, the pillars descending along with the slope.