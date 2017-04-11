This L-shaped house will charm you

Have you heard of the principle that less is more? The house we want to present to you today is the perfect confirmation of this principle.
The
L shaped rooms were built under the supervision of architects
from the ARCHITECTURA FAQ. In this ideabook,
we’ll tour you to a house where there is a swimming pool and a simple garden
we all love to have. Now, let’s walk through inside and bask in the interiors
surrounded by subdued colors that are an indispensable elements of an elegant
design.
Let’s visit this example!
Despite its simplicity, the house creates a romantic atmosphere. Outdoor lighting introduces a unique effect, giving you a great view. An evening chill by the pool would be irresistible!
In daytime, we can enjoy and have a better look at the geometry of the house. Perpendicular spaces allow a generous space to be freely used, at the same time offer a unique and modern style house. Better take that selfie!
In this photo we can see a stylish blinds was used that emphasizes a sophisticated style at night, while reducing the sun's rays at morning. This is a functional and creative solution, especially for places that are heavily flooded with natural light.
On a different angle, we can see that the house is closed from the outside, so we can be calm about our privacy.
The living room is connected to the garden by means of a sliding door so that we can have free access to the pool both on hot summer days and during evening meetings with friends, under the stars.
The cheerful color of the furniture makes the interior perky and modish. They blend perfectly with the minimalist garden and swimming pool. Adding a few colorful furniture give a little twist in the whole minimalist theme of the house!
Catch some sunshine while having your morning coffee and breakfast with your family in the morning, or have a good chat in a cool afternoon with your friends in this relaxing alfresco area.
The dining room has its own individual style. One cannot just ignore this great designer table! Also the floor perfectly fits with the character of the whole interior. The subtleness of the shade and texture of the furniture so as the walls will satisfy the minimalist in you.
This hall which leads to the dining room provides continuity and consistency of the simple design. With the very subdued walls, a unique and eccentric, dark-toned cabinet is added to accentuate the said hall.
The interior of the house is arranged to the highest standards. What we have here is a modern, refined style, with original finishes. This functional kitchen will certainly help and motivate you to prepare meals for the whole family, and stay posh of course!
Viewing the house from an aerial view will make you appreciate it more as its architecture stands out. You can also see that the whole area is spacious which gives room for family gatherings and parties. Also, with this tremendous amount of available space, you can add some more floral plants or enhance recreational space like adding a swing for the kids. But take note not to add too much things to maintain the minimalist design!
