Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 homes with 3D models and plans you can copy

Stephanie Kirsten Stephanie Kirsten
Марини_256 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Loading admin actions …

WARNING: This Ideabook may give you serious inspiration to re-vamp your existing place. Proceed with caution.

Oh, still scrolling? Well, you've been warned.

Two-storey classic house

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This house is considered to meet the needs of a big family through its spacious exteriors. The house is focused on the use of earth tone colors, with cream, brown, and gray as main colors. Overall, it's classy and sassy.

First floor

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

The first floor large garage for two cars. The house has a large room divided into a living room, a bedroom, and a kitchen.

Second floor

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

The second floor has three bedrooms, and a toilet and bath.

Want to amp up your living space? Consult an expert!

Beautiful single storey house

Projeto de Edícula, Arquitetura Pronta Arquitetura Pronta Eclectic style houses
Arquitetura Pronta

Arquitetura Pronta
Arquitetura Pronta
Arquitetura Pronta

It is a single storey house with a very chic design. The architects choose materials such as wood, stone and concrete.

House plan

Projeto de Edícula, Arquitetura Pronta Arquitetura Pronta Eclectic style houses Concrete
Arquitetura Pronta

Arquitetura Pronta
Arquitetura Pronta
Arquitetura Pronta

The front has a resting area and a parking lot. The bedroom has its own toilet and bath. The living room and kitchen are separated only by kitchen counter.

Warmth of White

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

This white house has quite a spacious area; the kids can even run around in the lawn.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

House plan

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

The single storey house, on the inside, is divided into 4 large rooms with stairs to the front and back home.

Modern house

Проект жилого дома в штате Гавайи (США), о. Оаху г. Гонолулу, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Mediterranean style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

It is a beautiful modern house in all proportions. The light of night helps creates a more luxurious dimension to the home.

First floor's plan

Проект жилого дома в штате Гавайи (США), о. Оаху г. Гонолулу, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Mediterranean style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

The garage can park 2 cars. When entering the house, you will find a large living room, a dining area, and a bathroom. The bedroom on the back of the house has its own terrace.

Second floor

Проект жилого дома в штате Гавайи (США), о. Оаху г. Гонолулу, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Mediterranean style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

The second floor has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Chic and big

Сиера_530 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Classic style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

This is the makings of a dream home: large floor area, beautiful landscape, and a terrace to enjoy it all.

House plan

Сиера_530 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The house has 3 bedrooms and many bathrooms. 

Sweet and beautiful

Тиффани_219 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Classic designs never go out of style. That, and a touch of subtle pastel colors, give this home a sweet, country vibe.

First floor

Тиффани_219 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

One side of the house is shaped like a triangle, which houses the dining area. The first floor has a bedroom, a kitchen with bar, bathroom and a large living room.

Second floor

Тиффани_219 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The second floor houses a toilet and bath, a master's bedroom with its own living room, among other features.

Honeycomb Home

Шамони_280 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Look at this house that's shaped like a honeycomb!

House plan

Шамони_280 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The house plan is well designed to connect all areas together. The house has 3 bedrooms and an office room. The floor area is further divided into living room, kitchen, bathroom.

One with nature

Марини_256 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The atmosphere of the house and the nature of the green garden would make you forget that this isn't even a villa; it's your own home.

House plan

Марини_256 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, and bathroom.

Small and cheap home you can easily build anywhere

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks