8 homes with 3D models and plans you can copy

This house is considered to meet the needs of a big family through its spacious exteriors. The house is focused on the use of earth tone colors, with cream, brown, and gray as main colors. Overall, it's classy and sassy.
The first floor large garage for two cars. The house has a large room divided into a living room, a bedroom, and a kitchen.
The second floor has three bedrooms, and a toilet and bath.
It is a single storey house with a very chic design. The architects choose materials such as wood, stone and concrete.
The front has a resting area and a parking lot. The bedroom has its own toilet and bath. The living room and kitchen are separated only by kitchen counter.
This white house has quite a spacious area; the kids can even run around in the lawn.
The single storey house, on the inside, is divided into 4 large rooms with stairs to the front and back home.
It is a beautiful modern house in all proportions. The light of night helps creates a more luxurious dimension to the home.
The garage can park 2 cars. When entering the house, you will find a large living room, a dining area, and a bathroom. The bedroom on the back of the house has its own terrace.
The second floor has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
This is the makings of a dream home: large floor area, beautiful landscape, and a terrace to enjoy it all.
The house has 3 bedrooms and many bathrooms.
Classic designs never go out of style. That, and a touch of subtle pastel colors, give this home a sweet, country vibe.
One side of the house is shaped like a triangle, which houses the dining area. The first floor has a bedroom, a kitchen with bar, bathroom and a large living room.
The second floor houses a toilet and bath, a master's bedroom with its own living room, among other features.
Look at this house that's shaped like a honeycomb!
The house plan is well designed to connect all areas together. The house has 3 bedrooms and an office room. The floor area is further divided into living room, kitchen, bathroom.
The atmosphere of the house and the nature of the green garden would make you forget that this isn't even a villa; it's your own home.
The house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, and bathroom.