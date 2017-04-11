Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pavilions for your home

Stephanie Kirsten Stephanie Kirsten
Casa Santa Fe, Cenquizqui Cenquizqui Rustic style garden
Some people tend to focus only on the design of the home, without due regard for what makes a home: a place of calm and rest. To achieve this vision, it is never a bad idea to build a small pavilion, or even a “kubo” if you want to stick to the Filipino way of chilling.

This Ideabook will guide you through a variety of existing pavilions from different houses, all designed according the owner’s whim. Maybe you’ll finally get inspired to build that dream pav of yours through this Ideabook.

​1. Country style sala

Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows
Ashleys

Ashleys
Ashleys
Ashleys

This pavilion has a wide area and roofing, and is surrounded by a garden to design a simple pavilion. The structure is mainly made of wood and the floor is elevated from the ground slightly. Find the right cushions to decorate this pavilion and it transforms into a comfortable resting corner.

​2. Open hut

Casa Santa Fe, Cenquizqui Cenquizqui Rustic style garden
Cenquizqui

Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui

Would you look at this gorgeous pavilion? Ain’t this one perfect for afternoon “chikka” with your amigas or late-night dinners with the dam bam?  The natural structures and the use of wooden poles add to the warmth brought about by this amazing place.

​3. Open Pavilion

Progetto Giardino, Federico Vota design Federico Vota design Rustic style garden
Federico Vota design

Federico Vota design
Federico Vota design
Federico Vota design

Not everyone has the time to travel and rest during the holidays, but with a great pavilion such as this, you’ll never have to leave the house again. By using wooden posts for the roof, a cloth partition and a great garden around, you’ll always have the right to staycation anytime

Progetto Giardino, Federico Vota design Federico Vota design Rustic style garden
Federico Vota design

Federico Vota design
Federico Vota design
Federico Vota design

4. Simple pavilion style

Jardín Ecuestre, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist style garden
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

The large pavilion accommodates family members and friends alike even with its simple design. The use of black painted steel stilts with lattice and to the garden next to the pavilion makes the place all the more peaceful.

5. Nature's goodness

Ombreggiando in armonia., Fervistudio Outdoor Fervistudio Outdoor Mediterranean style garden Wood-Plastic Composite White
Fervistudio Outdoor

Fervistudio Outdoor
Fervistudio Outdoor
Fervistudio Outdoor

To access the pavilion area, you have no choice but pass through the amazing walkway. The ornamental plants on both sides alternating with grass takes credit for the serene feel of this place. The large tree  at the back provides shade for the entire structure. The roof is the epitome of modern design, by using high-tensile canvas roof that completes the chic vibe of this house.

6. Lovely Gazebo

Загородный дом в скандинавском стиле, COUTURE INTERIORS COUTURE INTERIORS Scandinavian style garden
COUTURE INTERIORS

COUTURE INTERIORS
COUTURE INTERIORS
COUTURE INTERIORS

Gazebo with a twist? Why not try this design? Can’t help but imagine myself dining luxuriously inside this amazing structure!

7. Poolside Gazebo

Ibiza Style, Kabaz Kabaz Pool
Kabaz

Kabaz
Kabaz
Kabaz

Relaxing by the pool is another way to relax; that and the calming brought about by the big green trees, alternating with blue water like a day in the beach. With an atmosphere like this, the pavilion must have a simple, open-air design.

8. Colors everywhere

RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2015 - Reflecting Photonics homify Modern style gardens
homify

RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2015—Reflecting Photonics

homify
homify
homify

If you’re into flashy colors, try this idea at home. You wouldn’t need as much space to create this one at your home.

9. Flower Power

Realizzazioni giardini, Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Terrace
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

Gazebos, gazebos, gazebos. Have you never wanted one? This design might change your mind for the better , though. You can customize this place any way you like it. Inside this lovely gazebo is a small table and chair set. Isn’t this a lovely reminder that you can actually vacation inside the comfort of your own property?

10. Asian style

Realizzazioni giardini, Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Asian style garden
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

This Asian style pavilion is surrounded by a rock garden and a pond with a bridge to separate pavilions. You could just imagine spending lazy Saturday afternoons here with your bae.

