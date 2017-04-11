10 pavilions for your home

Some people tend to focus only on the design of the home, without due regard for what makes a home: a place of calm and rest. To achieve this vision, it is never a bad idea to build a small pavilion, or even a “kubo” if you want to stick to the Filipino way of chilling.

This Ideabook will guide you through a variety of existing pavilions from different houses, all designed according the owner’s whim. Maybe you’ll finally get inspired to build that dream pav of yours through this Ideabook.