10 pavilions for your home

Some people tend to focus only on the design of the home, without due regard for what makes a home: a place of calm and rest. To achieve this vision, it is never a bad idea to build a small pavilion, or even a “kubo” if you want to stick to the Filipino way of chilling.
This Ideabook will guide you through a
variety of existing pavilions from different houses, all designed according the
owner’s whim. Maybe you’ll finally get inspired to build that dream
pav of
yours through this Ideabook.
This pavilion has a wide area and roofing, and is surrounded by a garden to design a simple pavilion. The structure is mainly made of wood and the floor is elevated from the ground slightly. Find the right cushions to decorate this pavilion and it transforms into a comfortable resting corner.
Would you look at this gorgeous pavilion? Ain’t this one perfect for afternoon “chikka” with your amigas or late-night dinners with the dam bam? The natural structures and the use of wooden poles add to the warmth brought about by this amazing place.
Not everyone has the time to travel and rest during the holidays, but with a great pavilion such as this, you’ll never have to leave the house again. By using wooden posts for the roof, a cloth partition and a great garden around, you’ll always have the right to staycation anytime
The large pavilion accommodates family members and friends alike even with its simple design. The use of black painted steel stilts with lattice and to the garden next to the pavilion makes the place all the more peaceful.
To access the pavilion area, you have no choice but pass through the amazing walkway. The ornamental plants on both sides alternating with grass takes credit for the serene feel of this place. The large tree at the back provides shade for the entire structure. The roof is the epitome of modern design, by using high-tensile canvas roof that completes the chic vibe of this house.
Gazebo with a twist? Why not try this design? Can’t help but imagine myself dining luxuriously inside this amazing structure!
Relaxing by the pool is another way to relax; that and the calming brought about by the big green trees, alternating with blue water like a day in the beach. With an atmosphere like this, the pavilion must have a simple, open-air design.
If you’re into flashy colors, try this idea at home. You wouldn’t need as much space to create this one at your home.
Gazebos, gazebos, gazebos. Have you never wanted one? This design might change your mind for the better , though. You can customize this place any way you like it. Inside this lovely gazebo is a small table and chair set. Isn’t this a lovely reminder that you can actually vacation inside the comfort of your own property?
This Asian style pavilion is surrounded by a rock garden and a pond with a bridge to separate pavilions. You could just imagine spending lazy Saturday afternoons here with your bae.