Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Rustic accents makes this home the perfect Asian resthouse

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
homify Terrace
Loading admin actions …

We are all dreaming of having our own resthouse where we could spend relaxing days this summer. It should have a rustic style for that summer countryside vibe. It should be cozy so that we can instantly feel at home. It should have unique accents that will reflect our Asian tradition. Well then, we have found the perfect house for you! Let's take a look. 

Rustic design

homify Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

In true resthouse mood where you want move as little as possible, this house opted for a bungalow layout so as not to have stairs. As for the design of the facade, saddle roof tiles make the house cool for the summer and warm for cold weather.

A relaxing porch

homify Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

What's a summer house without a porch where you can spend your day doing nothing. It's the perfect place to relax, read a book, or enjoy a cocktail.

Minimalist interior

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The charming design of the living room features recycled wood, white upholstery, and anti-slip tiles. Each element comes together for the ultimate relaxing feeling.  

Elegant bedroom

homify Country style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The elegant design of the bedroom provides a relaxed and calm mood. The bed looks comfortable, too!

Attention to details

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In decorating your resthouse, it is important to pay great attention to details. After all, it is the little things that makes a big impression.

If you like this article, check out how to create the perfect house in the province.

A very cheap home you can build in less than a month
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks