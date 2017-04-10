Rustic accents makes this home the perfect Asian resthouse

We are all dreaming of having our own resthouse where we could spend relaxing days this summer. It should have a rustic style for that summer countryside vibe. It should be cozy so that we can instantly feel at home. It should have unique accents that will reflect our Asian tradition. Well then, we have found the perfect house for you! Let's take a look.
In true resthouse mood where you want move as little as possible, this house opted for a bungalow layout so as not to have stairs. As for the design of the facade, saddle roof tiles make the house cool for the summer and warm for cold weather.
What's a summer house without a porch where you can spend your day doing nothing. It's the perfect place to relax, read a book, or enjoy a cocktail.
The charming design of the living room features recycled wood, white upholstery, and anti-slip tiles. Each element comes together for the ultimate relaxing feeling.
The elegant design of the bedroom provides a relaxed and calm mood. The bed looks comfortable, too!
In decorating your resthouse, it is important to pay great attention to details. After all, it is the little things that makes a big impression.
