Top 5: Cheap houses that will steal the heart of every Filipino

Again, cheap yet charming houses populate our Top 5 this week. And, there is only one reason for that, and it is you! Every week, we try to call up some of the stories that you loved from the last seven days and, this time around, you were all about small houses that you can build even with a very low budget. Let's revisit the most popular stories, shall we?
If you want to know the house styles that are perfect for the Philippines, then you have to check out this list compiled by our writer Ieth. There are lots of homes to be inspired by, and one wooden house even stole your hearts!
If you want to get the most for your money, our writer Amy has uncovered some wonderfully inspiring projects that will fit even the most modest of projects. Check them out here: 6 house designs that are perfect for small budgets!
Again, a big budget doesn't always equate to a beautiful house. It's all about taste and, most of the time, having the right professionals to work on your home. This family from Thailand had both, and the result of their project was just absolutely breathtaking.
Pre-fab houses often get a bad rap, but Filipinos might actually benefit from these modular models that are cheap and easy to build. If you want to know more about them, then check out our writer Jaimie's article on cheap houses that are cool and comfortable at the same time.
Want to get your family and home ready for the summer heat? then read up on these tips prepared by Dayana about how to prepare your house for this year's summer.