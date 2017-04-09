Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5: Cheap houses that will steal the heart of every Filipino

homify_PH homify_PH
Angora Camping, Angora Camping Angora Camping Mediterranean style house
Loading admin actions …

Again, cheap yet charming houses populate our Top 5 this week. And, there is only one reason for that, and it is you! Every week, we try to call up some of the stories that you loved from the last seven days and, this time around, you were all about small houses that you can build even with a very low budget. Let's revisit the most popular stories, shall we?

10 house styles

Özge Bungalow, Özge Hotel & Bungalow Özge Hotel & Bungalow Commercial spaces Hotels
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow

Özge Hotel & Bungalow
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow
Özge Hotel & Bungalow

If you want to know the house styles that are perfect for the Philippines, then you have to check out this list compiled by our writer Ieth. There are lots of homes to be inspired by, and one wooden house even stole your hearts! 

6 house designs perfect for small budgets

Angora Camping, Angora Camping Angora Camping Mediterranean style house
Angora Camping

Angora Camping
Angora Camping
Angora Camping

If you want to get the most for your money, our writer Amy has uncovered some wonderfully inspiring projects that will fit even the most modest of projects. Check them out here: 6 house designs that are perfect for small budgets!

A new house built with a small budget

@ บ้านท่าสว่าง อ.กันทรลักษ์., ประสิทธิก่อสร้าง ประสิทธิก่อสร้าง
ประสิทธิก่อสร้าง

ประสิทธิก่อสร้าง
ประสิทธิก่อสร้าง
ประสิทธิก่อสร้าง

Again, a big budget doesn't always equate to a beautiful house. It's all about taste and, most of the time, having the right professionals to work on your home. This family from Thailand had both, and the result of their project was just absolutely breathtaking.

Pre-fab houses you'll love!

Konutlar, Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Modern home
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.

Konutlar

Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.

Pre-fab houses often get a bad rap, but Filipinos might actually benefit from these modular models that are cheap and easy to build. If you want to know more about them, then check out our writer Jaimie's article on cheap houses that are cool and comfortable at the same time.

Summer is here

homify Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Want to get your family and home ready for the summer heat? then read up on these tips prepared by Dayana about how to prepare your house for this year's summer

5 best roof tiles you can use for your home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks