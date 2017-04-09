Wooden houses for a perfect summer

Summer is finally here and what's a better way to spend long and lazy days than in a cozy wooden house? This is where you can enjoy the weather by yourself over a nice cup of tea, or with friends over some cocktails. It's an ideal place to relax and enjoy your hobbies.
The design and architecture of a wooden house is a perfect-picture image for summer. Today at Homify, we are taking you all over the world and we are showing you different styles of wooden houses from talented architects. You will find something that will inspire you whether you are looking for something with a cottage feel or a beach house appeal.
Bringing the summer vibe is the architects of Bragança Casas de Madeira e Alvenaria Estrutural from Brazil. What makes this house interesting is the overlapping design of the roofs. It nice to have several of them when the heat of the sun gets a little bit too much.
How do you feel about a quiet and relaxing summer in the woods? Then this summer house by Unico Design from Japan is perfect for you! We are also loving the huge windows that allow natural light inside the house.
The architects of Mullers Buro from Germany know how to throw a great summer barbecue party. Just look at how spacious and convenient the garden is!
Cervantesbueno Arquitectos of Mexico gives us the perfect house for a summer siesta. Imagine taking a nap by the terrace in the afternoon. Sobrang presko!
If you want something simple and low maintenance, this minimalist house by Norma Housing of Portugal is perfect for you. The door opens to the terrace wherein you can have a great view of the surroundings.
This mountain cottage was designed by Tresarquitectos of Columbia. We love how its simple design pops out in the greenery. There's also a terrace where you can enjoy watching the beauty of nature.
The architects of Good Wood from Russia create stylish summer house for the whole family. The house embraced the use of wood from the walls to the balcony. This makes the house strong and durable for years to come.
Also from Good Wood, this house features traditional characteristics of a wooden house. The honey color wooden walls look stunning as the sun shines throughout the day.
