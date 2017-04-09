Wooden houses for a perfect summer

Summer is finally here and what's a better way to spend long and lazy days than in a cozy wooden house? This is where you can enjoy the weather by yourself over a nice cup of tea, or with friends over some cocktails. It's an ideal place to relax and enjoy your hobbies.

The design and architecture of a wooden house is a perfect-picture image for summer. Today at Homify, we are taking you all over the world and we are showing you different styles of wooden houses from talented architects. You will find something that will inspire you whether you are looking for something with a cottage feel or a beach house appeal.