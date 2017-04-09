Your browser is out-of-date.

Wooden houses for a perfect summer

Haus Strausberg I+II, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Summer is finally here and what's a better way to spend long and lazy days than in a cozy wooden house? This is where you can enjoy the weather by yourself over a nice cup of tea, or with friends over some cocktails. It's an ideal place to relax and enjoy your hobbies.

The design and architecture of a wooden house is a perfect-picture image for summer. Today at Homify, we are taking you all over the world and we are showing you different styles of wooden houses from talented architects. You will find something that will inspire you whether you are looking for something with a cottage feel or a beach house appeal.

Summer vibe

homify Country style house Solid Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bringing the summer vibe is the architects of Bragança Casas de Madeira e Alvenaria Estrutural from Brazil. What makes this house interesting is the overlapping design of the roofs. It nice to have several of them when the heat of the sun gets a little bit too much.

Zen inspired

森の家, Unico design一級建築士事務所 Unico design一級建築士事務所 Modern home Wood
Unico design一級建築士事務所

Unico design一級建築士事務所
Unico design一級建築士事務所
Unico design一級建築士事務所

How do you feel about a quiet and relaxing summer in the woods? Then this summer house by Unico Design from Japan is perfect for you! We are also loving the huge windows that allow natural light inside the house.

Backyard party

Haus Strausberg I+II, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The architects of Mullers Buro from Germany know how to throw a great summer barbecue party. Just look at how spacious and convenient the garden is!

Rest house

BUNGALOW PAPIRO, Cervantes Bueno arquitectura Cervantes Bueno arquitectura Rustic style house Stone Wood effect
Cervantes Bueno arquitectura

Cervantes Bueno arquitectura
Cervantes Bueno arquitectura
Cervantes Bueno arquitectura

Cervantesbueno Arquitectos of  Mexico gives us the perfect house for a summer siesta. Imagine taking a nap by the terrace in the afternoon. Sobrang presko! 

Simple and minimalist

Casa em Cabeça Santa (Penafiel, Portugal), NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) Rustic style house Solid Wood Wood effect
NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood)

NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood)
NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood)
NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood)

If you want something simple and low maintenance, this minimalist house by Norma Housing of Portugal is perfect for you. The door opens to the terrace wherein you can have a great view of the surroundings.

Cozy cottage

PROTOTIPO EXTEND _ Viviendas Refugio, @tresarquitectos @tresarquitectos Modern home
@tresarquitectos

@tresarquitectos
@tresarquitectos
@tresarquitectos

This mountain cottage was designed by Tresarquitectos of Columbia. We love how its simple design pops out in the greenery. There's also a terrace where you can enjoy watching the beauty of nature. 

Modern and stylish

Проект Д-192-327, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern home
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

The architects of Good Wood from Russia create stylish summer house for the whole family. The house embraced the use of wood from the walls to the balcony. This makes the house strong and durable for years to come.

Classic and beautiful

Проект Д-192-327, GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Modern home
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD

Also from Good Wood, this house features traditional characteristics of a wooden house. The honey color wooden walls look stunning as the sun shines throughout the day.

If you like this article, read how to create the perfect house in the province.

Top 5: Cheap houses that will steal the heart of every Filipino
Discover home inspiration!

