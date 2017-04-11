Small family house with stunning interiors

Are you looking for a small and comfortable home project that is not only low-cost but also has that classic and timeless design? If so, then you better look into this proposal from a Polish studio MikMak Architects. Check out the visualization of the project and floor plan.
This project proves that the simplest, traditional solutions are often the best. The solid classic gable roof and snow-white façade in a rectangular floor area may seem old-fashioned or boring in modern terms but there are other details in this project that gives it that elegant appearance. The glass corner window makes the house appear wider, there is also that light beige-colored brickwork that softens the atmosphere along the entrance, not to mention that surprising pop of red color on the pillar beside the grey door that provides a nice contrast and statement for this home.
The rear façade of the house is even more stylish. Carrying over some elements from the main façade - the back area also has the red lacquered segment. There is also an expanse of that brick material spread across the walls, making this space more cozy. The house also features a large glass partitions that gives the house that guesthouse ambiance. As for the patio and the barbecue area, they're both wonderful corners for relaxation and for entertaining guests.
This sketch displays the size of the lot and the house. The optimal size of which is 21.20 x 16.50.
Let's look at the detailed layout of the rooms on the ground floor. The floorplan shows not only the partitions but also the size of each space, allowing for a better understanding of the way the ground floor is developed. First there is the anteroom where you could leave your soaked umbrellas and soiled boots. Then on the left, is the open living room along the dining room and the kitchen. On the right are the utility rooms, a small toilet and a guest bedroom. Now let me lead you straight up the stairs to the second floor.
The second floor has that developed attic feel with the ceiling slanting a bit lower to one side. Here you'll find the private quarters consists of three bedrooms, a communal bathroom and utility room. It would be best to consult an architect for projects like these.