Small family house with stunning interiors

Let's look at the detailed layout of the rooms on the ground floor. The floorplan shows not only the partitions but also the size of each space, allowing for a better understanding of the way the ground floor is developed. First there is the anteroom where you could leave your soaked umbrellas and soiled boots. Then on the left, is the open living room along the dining room and the kitchen. On the right are the utility rooms, a small toilet and a guest bedroom. Now let me lead you straight up the stairs to the second floor.