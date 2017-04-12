Your browser is out-of-date.

10 beautiful homes you can build locally

Jaimie Alcantara Jaimie Alcantara
Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Country style house
When we watch movies, we always see beautiful houses where the characters live. Especially houses in the city shows a great deal of charm; they are usually distinctive and unique. Besides from having character, you can say that the atmosphere is tranquil, natural, lovely and suitable for lovers of solitude.

This ideabook will bring you a list beautiful homes that you can adapt according to your personal style! Let's take a closer look at the following examples below:

​1. Beautiful woodwork

Manning Cottage , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Country style house
Unit 7 Architecture

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

The emphasis is on materials used: 99% of the house is made of wood—from floor to the wall, to the table and chairs. This kind of material provides a cozy and warm feeling, but do not forget to choose a good quality wood! Also, remember to put all the protective coating that it needs to prevent damage from extreme weather conditions such as blizzard, so as pests and insects which destroy.

To sustain your quality wooden house, reading this out: How to keep your wooden house safe from termites

2. Lightly retro

LON, Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte Modern home
Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte

Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte
Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte
Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte

The most noticeable part of this model is the balcony fence which is centered on the retro design. To achieve this perky style, keep it simply furnished, highlight the color and tones, plus, having a swimming pool wouldn’t be so bad!

3. Focus on gardening

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have built a house outside the district, you wouldn’t want to miss gardening. Do a broad lawn not just for an amazing landscape, but also for all the benefits that it can give! Plant a tree, a sea of beautiful flowers, or cultivate rows of vegetables to even make money.

4. An elevated house close to nature

Дом на Истринском водохранилище в яхт-клубе 'Мечта', ARK BURO ARK BURO Country style house Wood Brown
ARK BURO

ARK BURO
ARK BURO
ARK BURO

This house situated around trees as if inside a forest, also has a basement. The advantage here is that for certain conditions such as experiencing flood, water will not enter the house. But, it must be built with a strong base.

​5. Charismatic cowboy house

Проект Стокгольм, Fusion House Fusion House Scandinavian style houses
Fusion House

Fusion House
Fusion House
Fusion House

The house looks very similar to the houses in the American cowboy village of the past. In addition, a wooden balcony and other wooden features of the house contribute strongly to the recurring theme. This kind of house will suit an environment surrounded by trees, or any other forms of greenery!

6. Add the element of stone

Casa no Gerês, A+ arquitectura A+ arquitectura Modern home
A+ arquitectura

A+ arquitectura
A+ arquitectura
A+ arquitectura

To add variation and differentiation in this house style, we won’t focus on wood only. Adding stone works does not only enhance the overall design but provides strong and durable framework. There are many colors, shapes and shapes to create an interesting and fashionable home.

7. Single-storey house

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

If there is a wide area, single-class housework is an option that you cannot be overlooked; especially if you have elderly relatives. Having a single-storey house can also give you good practical and convenient benefits -kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, all rooms in one floor. No need to tire yourself!

​8. A semi-contemporary home

homify Minimalist house Wood Amber/Gold
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here, we can see a fusion of various elements that brings out one unified design. The doors and windows in glass make the house look sophisticated. Outside the balcony, the ceiling looks completely natural with wood.

​9. Under the shade of wood

Arbutus House - Exterior View of Studio Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern home
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Arbutus House—Exterior View of Studio

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

It is suitable for a vacation home. The relaxing and soothing atmosphere is heightened with the design of the large logs. It is a small single-storey house that would not need fine and intricate décor – simplicity is key!

10. Beautiful bungalow

Vedische Baukunst im privaten Wohnen, Buseck Architekten Buseck Architekten Asian style house
Buseck Architekten

Buseck Architekten
Buseck Architekten
Buseck Architekten

This is another good idea for people wanting to have a home worthy of staycation. This kind of bungalow looks charming, relaxing and natural being surrounded by grass and trees.

See this article for another home that gives you the feeling of vacation: A charming home you wish were yours

