We are sociable creatures. We live for family get-togethers, hanging out with friends, and the occasional office party. Which is probably why patios are practically a requirement when building a home here, and when it isn't being used to catch up on reading or with a friend, it's usually where the caterers set up for parties, which in our lifetime we'll have quite a few of.
If you've been thinking of giving your outdoor seating are a makeover, here are 11 ideas to make your patio beautiful.
This modern Asian-style home is already stunning, but adding a forecourt for the homeowners and their guests to relax in and enjoy the garden. The addition of a patio in the front of the house is low cost to build, and can be designed in limited areas, sacrificing part of the front lawn or garden. In this home they added wooden boards elevated on a platform that stays true to the theme of the home as well as gives the feeling of being closer to nature.
This wooden house uses a slim, refurbished bench to decorate the front patio, giving a rustic, country feel to the abode. This makes for a relaxing spot to relax with a book, your dog, or a cool glass of lemonade in. The whitewashed bench gives the entryway to the house a bit of character, while complimenting the theme of the rest of the home.
To compliment the quaint bungalow, the homeowners chose a petite white bench to work with the equally narrow red-bricked patio. The smaller-sized bench helps give an illusion of a bigger-sized home while at the same time making it an inviting space.
This home from Sweet Home Design offers a gorgeous patio space, with a simple Moroccan theme using refreshing colors of white and powder blue seating and accents of canary yellow lanterns with leather poufs strategically placed around the area, and pops of green with creeping plants along a trellis adding a cool dimension for the covered space.
This patio wraps around the rectangular white house with a fantastic view of the garden, the jutting eaves protecting the homeowners and their guests from the sun. Keeping with the neutral palette, the patio furniture goes together nicely with the rest of the landscape.
Bamboo furniture is nothing new in the Philippines. This large patio can comfortably fit a family or group of friends, with comfortable foam seating, adding to the tropical vibe of the space. Bring out the mojitos!
The simple lines of this home has a tropical, West Indies feel to it, the wide door and window frames letting a lot of light and the outdoors in. The patio furniture is kept simple, in varying shades of blue, with the overall look being quite soothing to the eyes, and is just the place to relax and unwind in after a long day.
Shades of blue can have a calming effect on people, and the feeling of relaxation is exactly what one gets in this patio. With wide loungers to relax on and comfortable foam sofas, the owners created two separate spaces for two groups to be able to comfortably occupy the same space.
This patio looks like something right out of a book, with its wicker chairs and simple wooden table that can easily fit eight people. Bond over fondue and beers while enjoying the cool weather in this Baguio-esque patio.
Inject a little fun to business meetings with this round patio table! The space also comes with a small kitchenette so you can bond with the family over barbecue, burgers, coleslaw, and grilled corn on a summer afternoon.
Edison lights are a big trend this year, and they add that hint of romance to a patio space. String up industrial bulbs with low watts and see how it livens up the small space.