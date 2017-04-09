5 best roof tiles you can use for your home

The roof of the house is one of the most vulnerable parts of the building. It is the area that is most exposed to the weather, the sun, the wind, and storms, while at the same time protecting its inhabitants from those conditions. And of course, it has to compliment the rest of the home!
Builders, Enfoque Constructivo, share 5 of the best roof tiles you can use for your home:
Today barrel tiles are mass-produced from clay, metal, concrete or plastic. They are a long, curved piece of cooked clay, usually terracotta, that is placed overlapping one piece over another so that the two are connected with the other pieces around it. This special arrangement allows absolute insulation for the ceiling, because the water that can penetrate after crossing the curve of the tile simply slides off, guided by the shape and slope of the structure.
This type of Interlocking roof tiles does not require the inverted parts underneath the tiles themselves to channel the waters along the slope, but only overlap the top pieces linearly and upwardly on the structure . Each piece has the curved part, which guides the water down and off the roof, where the piece is lengthened in a flat and flat plate, laying one on top of the other.
The advantage it has over the previous type of tile is that is uses much less material is used and the structure looks cleaner and less overloaded.
Probably a rarity in the Philippines, this is the most durable slate in the world with a useful and productive life of more than 100 years – guaranteed. It is waterproof and unaffected by normal extremes of temperature, highly resistant to acids, alkalis and other chemicals and it is color-fast and non-fading, even in UV light.
This type of tile consists of a flat piece with thick straight lines on the surface, to guide the water without running the risk of running to the sides, like small gutters. They look much more uniform than the barrel and Renaissance tiles, and the style is more geometric and modern while maintaining the same functionality as the previous roof tile types. Also, there is more freedom to create designs, arrange pieces in straight lines or in diagonal overlaps.
The simplest type, which are laid in regular overlapping rows, the flat, smooth fiberglass tiles are another form of tile that is popular with most modern homes. Due to the lack of ridges and bumps, the roof is as smooth as the floor, giving the home a polished look, with the tile pattern adding an extra dimension to the house's exterior.
Finally, this type of tile simulates to be a piece of wood, like a small tree bark protecting the home. These are completely flat pieces with a curved finish at the tip, ideal for situations where the highest quality roofing products are called for at an economical price. Installation is fast and easy to minimize roofing time and disruption. Built on a tough fiber glass base, this shingle performs for years and years.