Beautiful cubic houses with plans you can copy for free!

Buying up smaller plots of land isn't a bad idea at all. First off, you don't have to spend so much on construction, and secondly, it gives you the opportunity to create a sleek, cool casita of your bachelor or bachelorette that you can either rent or flip when you decide its time for an upgrade.

Below are three cozy casitas that showcase the facade, point of interest, and more importantly, their floor plans, to help you plan out your dream home.

