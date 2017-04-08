Buying up smaller plots of land isn't a bad idea at all. First off, you don't have to spend so much on construction, and secondly, it gives you the opportunity to create a sleek, cool casita of your bachelor or bachelorette that you can either rent or flip when you decide its time for an upgrade.
Below are three cozy casitas that showcase the facade, point of interest, and more importantly, their floor plans, to help you plan out your dream home.
Here are beautiful cubic houses with plans you can copy, for free!
The team behind El Arquitectos created a modern, digitally enhanced space that is definitely going to be all the rage in the near future. The smaller space makes most places accessible to wifi, allowing homeowners to make the most of digital security systems and other amazing gadgets like Amazon's Alexa. Using a neutral color tone as well as windows that wrap around the building makes the place look bigger than it actually is, and the ingenious project highlights the façade, which nobly has two spaces to park vehicles and a small lawn, which stretches on towards the back of the house.
One of the great features of this particular home, called Casa Zibata, is the integration of high-end, technological and little seen elements in other places. For example, the sleek and kitchen is made with stainless steel and marble, each element customized exactly for this particular space, and luxuries that may otherwise not have been in the budget for a bigger, more costly home.
The architects share the floor plan of the ground floor of the house, where one can clearly see the how each space has been given it's own identity, while flowing seamlessly into the next room, with the kitchen and dining room having the best dimension. No space was wasted on this project, with every inch of the cozy abode thought out to make the most of the place.
This house, published by Polish company DOMY w stylu, looks almost like something out of an architect's fairytale, with the burnished red slabs of stone helping to keep the temperature of the little home cool. The green landscape makes the house stand out, while complimenting its gorgeous, verdant surroundings.
On the other side of the house we find a cozy and zen space, which definitely helps one to relax or keep oneself in reflective meditation. To one side are lounge chairs for whoever wants to soak up sunlight, the space on the concrete floor in the middle is just the right spot for some early morning sun salutations, and on the other side there's a tiny pond, just the thing for meditative silence.
This plan is much more specific in relation to measures by zone of the house, which at times can be difficult to identify. However, the two-bedroom house is quite detailed, and can be easily copied and fit to whatever scale is needed for the lot space.
This rectangular house from DOMY w stylu, is quite the beauty in its simplicity, and it would make for a decent holiday home or a modern rural farmhouse. The use of natural materials against the white walls makes the home look serene, with enough space for a covered garage and a sprawling front lawn.
If we had to add something additional to this house would probably be a pool. The terrace with the sliding glass doors makes for a great view of the rest of the property or farm, and is also a fantastic spot to host get togethers and family barbecues.