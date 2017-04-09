Every home has that shining potential to improve and become even more beautiful. In this case of this bungalow, the team from GM Arquitectura & Construcción, not only gave it a facelift, but added a whole new floor to it as well, turning the humble abode into a bigger two-storey home with a lot more floor space.

The project consisted of taking the lot and designing smaller apartments that could be used to rent to couples or students, building on and extending the ground floor space that was being used by the landlord's family home. As we are all too familiar with when it comes to re-constructing a home, this is a long process, which takes into consideration the needs of the owners and limitations of construction, but it's almost complete and looking so different than how it once was.

Read on to get tips on how to build a cheap two-storey home: