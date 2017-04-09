Every home has that shining potential to improve and become even more beautiful. In this case of this bungalow, the team from GM Arquitectura & Construcción, not only gave it a facelift, but added a whole new floor to it as well, turning the humble abode into a bigger two-storey home with a lot more floor space.
The project consisted of taking the lot and designing smaller apartments that could be used to rent to couples or students, building on and extending the ground floor space that was being used by the landlord's family home. As we are all too familiar with when it comes to re-constructing a home, this is a long process, which takes into consideration the needs of the owners and limitations of construction, but it's almost complete and looking so different than how it once was.
Read on to get tips on how to build a cheap two-storey home:
The original home is your traditional bungalow with a big front yard lined with brick. Although it does look lovely as it already is, one could see how there could be lots of room for improvement, and expansion as well. Now, while most home expansion projects usually involve just one part of the home, the owners wanted to create more room for more people to live comfortably and move around in, so adding a new level made more sense.
In order for the second floor of this house to have a base, a structure was created to support it. The floor space of the first floor were extended in order to support the second floor as well as have space for the stairs while keeping it structurally sound. The goal was to take advantage of all the extra space while giving it a modern overhaul. Adding a balcony, for example, is always welcome since they allow for better lighting and ventilation.
Extending the ground floor with the addition of a second made it possible to create a new smaller apartment that is perfect for the owners to let out to couples and students. Extra walls were created to separate the space of the homeowner and the lessees, and old holes for bulky air-conditioning units were patched up to make way for its newer counterparts.
After a few months of construction, one can appreciate the transition from old to new, with the second floor almost finished and the big windows built to make the most of the light—something that is very important modern houses, as they help to illuminate the space, but not something we see enough of in Philippine homes. Making the most of natural light, this helps save energy as well as makes living in the space a lot more pleasant.
It is never too late to take advantage of new spaces in the house, and here, the balcony will be one of the favorite places in the home to hang out in. Another aspect to emphasize in the home are the wide runner windows, which are quite practical, especially for smaller-sized rooms. According to construction specialists , these windows are usually chosen when you want to take advantage of all the space available or the place is not very large, as they do not use too much space. Its size, in addition, ensures excellent lighting, unbeatable ventilation and can even add to the property value.
We have no doubt that this house will look great, with the added space making for better privacy in each apartment. Goodness knows the last thing we'd want is for the neighbors to know exactly when we go to the toilet or what we sing in the shower! The ground floor when from constricted and bricked up to open and airy, with enough space to park a car and make the most of a pocket garden.