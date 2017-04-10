A very cheap home you can build in less than a month

Prefabricated buildings are today's game changers. It marks a great feat in our generation's real estate scene. With relatively lower cost for production and quick installation, it could be your best alternative for when you're on a tight budget in building that family home.

In addition to its lower cost, these prefabricated materials are also very neat, functional, and durable. Parents who wish to provide more space for their growing family should consider these materials and techniques.

Here, we will show you a prefabricated house project with a simple traditional exterior. With about 450 thousand peso fund you'll have enough resource to own that prefabricated house.

Curious to see what the house looks like? Let's observe.