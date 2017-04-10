A very cheap home you can build in less than a month

Prefabricated buildings are today's game changers. It marks a great feat in our generation's real estate scene. With relatively lower cost for production and quick installation, it could be your best alternative for when you're on a tight budget in building that family home.
In addition to its lower cost, these prefabricated materials are also very neat, functional, and durable. Parents who wish to provide more space for their growing family should consider these materials and techniques.
Here, we will show you a prefabricated house project with a simple traditional exterior. With about 450 thousand peso fund you'll have enough resource to own that prefabricated house.
Curious to see what the house looks like? Let's observe.
Amidst it's beautiful exterior, I'm pretty sure you're wondering about the layout of this house. Why don't we go in as I walk you through it. Stepping in from the main door of the house, you will be greeted with view of the foyer, the living room and the hallway. It has three bedrooms (each 6.05m2; 3.93m2; dan3.93m2) and bathroom (2.72 m2). On the left there is a room with an area of 9.68 m2 and a kitchen with an area of 3,63m2. The second floor has a space with a total area of about 20.57 square meters, roomy enough isn't it?
From the outside it may seem like a traditional-style home with a dark gray roof, simple chimney, white walls and a couple of wood details, but wait until you see the other features of this house, so hold your horse because we will get to that soon.
These prefab walls can easily be painted with your preferred color, so don't fret! Aside from the walls, check out the sun roof. It's a wonderful way to let more light in, this may help further cut down on your electric bills in the long run. The house is also nicely set in a wide grass area, a beautiful space for the children to play.
Check out the sliding glass doors that open up wide facing the garden with a patio that's perfect for outdoor family activities, or maybe you could add in a simple lounge area for friends and relatives where you could go for a nice grill and enjoy a couple of sliders and hickory ribs. The use of wood material for this area of the house is a very nice touch, it's a beautiful way of making this space feel more homey.
From this angle, we can see a perfect view of the layout of the house and see how nice the area is from the rear.
A perfect space for spending time with family.
The prefabrication technique is that process in building wherein a team does casting of components in a specific place at ground level (fabrication), and is then taken to the site where it will be installed and arranged to make a strong and intact structure. The advantages of this system, among others, is that it provides you with more quality assurance. The materials are made with the help of high-speed machines and can be mass produced, and best of all, it is environmentally friendly and tidy.
With prefabricated materials, your home can be completed within one to six months, at 450 thousand pesos or less depending on the size.
With less expensive raw materials, this prefabrication technique will surely gain more popularity here in the Philippines.
If this technique got you interested, then schedule an architect consultation.
