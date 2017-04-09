A house synonymous with simple elegance

Most two-storey houses have that special charm, and for some, they see it as the perfect-sized home for their family. It has that type of form that you could easily rearrange and play around with, leaving the social areas to the first floor, and the more private spaces on the second floor.
This house is perfect for those with medium-sized lots. It may not be that big and spacious, but it's got other things to show off for when it comes to design. It's got style and elegance seen in its architecture—you'll find very interesting woodwork, stonework, and some small and wonderful details that will surely enchant you.
Below you'll see the beautiful home that we have:
Combining different elements can be an excellent choice that makes the façade stand out - differentiating itself from the rest of the neighborhood. In this case, wood and stone make a good match, providing an array of textures that draws more attention to the front of the house. In addition, the array of different sized windows look stylish as it ensures proper ventilation all throughout the house.
The ante-garden is also eye-catching with a light-gray stone pathway and a small natural stone barrier that lead up to the house.
Hallways are often the most neglected portion of the house in terms of design, but in this case, they were well-thought of. To make them shine just like the rest of the house, shelves were built into the walls, allowing you to brandish those display items you have in your home. You could also place a famed family picture or even some household items that will help keep the space well-organized. These do not visually eat up space since it's custom-built into the wall unlike the standard shelves we are used to.
Staircases do not have to be boring. In fact, they could be a wonderful focal point to your house. There are so many varieties in structural forms and type of materials to choose from; and even more design ideas that could blow you away. So let that imagination stir and create something special. In this house, apparently, nothing is left to chance. Along the stairwell we stumble upon such craftsmanship and creativity—so unique that it's like the canvas of an artist.
When it comes to decorating the living room, you may need to consider a few things. In this picture, we are facing the living room next to an open kitchen that is slightly partitioned by the bar counter. The setting allows for greater integration between these two environments wherein the warm wood tones visually separate the living room from the textured grey stonework of the kitchen area. These two elements are the prodigies that successfully infuse pleasant combinations all throughout the interior and exterior façade of the house.
In addition, the interior matches a modern style of grey against a rustic dark brown wood, a wonderful and yet harmonious contrast between the two areas. The recess lighting, on the other hand, not only looks great but it also makes the room look wider and more minimalistic. Hanging lights can sometimes be an eye-sore for small spaces since it could possibly interfere our line of sight, so recess lighting is a wonderful solution for spaces with low ceiling.
When there is not enough space, you may want to consider adding a breakfast bar. It's a wonderful solution that draws people to the kitchen without having to eat up space for an traditional dining table. While some houses include these bars along with other tables, everything depends on the needs of each person and the space available.
Here, a wooden bar was placed along the kitchen counter with a small glass panel that nicely separates the two areas, giving you that impression like you are in a diner. The pendant lighting also works very well in illuminating the breakfast bar, while the kitchen exudes a clean and sleek modern look.
This space has that modern, rustic and industrial elements meshed into one, creating an awesome room. The same wood craftsmanship can be seen adorned in that high ceiling which makes the space look larger and roomier. While on the side, we see an exhaust tube that may seem rather cool for a boy's room. Then, there's the main attraction - the modern and futuristic lighting fixture that adds so much character into the space. Those three square shapes feel like they were some digitally rendered art.
For those who like their bathrooms to have that minimalistic look, then you will love this one. All clean, white tiled walls with squarish simple lines. It is both functional and impeccable with just a hint of a nice and dark statement color along the shower area.
