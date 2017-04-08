Modern two-storey house highlights style and sophistication (with plans!)

Time with the family and friends is important, but, sometimes, having that well-deserved alone time is just as important to clear your head and rejuvenate. Wouldn't you want to enjoy the luxury of having your own space, where you can establish that calm and peaceful atmosphere? In order to achieve a well-balanced life, you will need to find harmony amidst the different forces that revolve around you.
Architects based in Poland, Archon Projekty Domow build specialized houses designed specifically for this purpose. The development budget is also quite interesting, houses with a total construction cost of about 1.5 billion has been spent to provide more satisfaction in creating efficient structures for families and individuals. Let us look at this family house area with 170.54 m². If you have any questions about the house, you can meet the architect abroad.
This classic and elegant Western style home exudes a unique charm with it's gable roof, white walls, artsy wood details (which could be seen along the front door), and a beautiful stonework focal point that matches the chimney. The house also features a sun-roof, allowing more light to penetrate inside for a bright and airy atmosphere. All these details blend together nicely, creating this wonderful facade.
Let's look at the back of the house that overlooks the garden. In contrast to the front, this area significantly has more design features meant for entertaining guests. It's the perfect backdrop for a barbecue party along the wooden patio where comfy lounge seats are laid out nicely. The facade also appears to have larger airier windows and two glass sliding doors along the wooden balcony. No matter how big the house is, the architect was able to compartmentalize and break down the facade into cozier pocket areas that's pleasing to the eyes.
The openness of this space provides a wide field of view is perfect for allowing the fireplace to warm up the whole area. Here you'll see that the living room is connected to the kitchen and the dining room, the living spaces revolving around the central feature of the house which is the brickwork installation with a modern fireplace beside it. The warm tones of grey couch and walls against the beige flooring and white walls provide a nice touch that unifies the atmosphere of the whole house.
Overlooking the park across the large front window, is a beautiful green landscapes. Thanks to the lush natural beauty, you can enjoy a meal in a pleasant mood fit for relaxation (and healing).
The colors of the furniture match perfectly against the gray walls. Adding in white curtains and a pot of plant adds so much style with so little effort. Then of course, there's the children's playroom—a nice corner of the room where the kids can let their imaginations run wild.
Let's look into the kitchen. Here you can see large windows that invoke that sunny bright atmosphere. Then on early mornings, you could lounge along the bar table beside that nice Irish cabinet or you could cook on that large stove over that sleek overhead exhaust.
Having a chalkboard on the wall is very uselful and is a good way in taking down notes for recipes or ever the grocery list. It's a nice place see children learning how to prepare food with their parents while having fun together. Just remember that the safety in the kitchen space is important especially with kids around. Parents should brief their children on what to do, and not to do, before allowing them to take a hand in the kitchen.
Here's the first floor plan—at a glance you'll see that the total floor area of this house is 171 square meters. That's 20 square meters for the garage, 8 m2 for the attic, and 7 m2 for the boiler room. More than that, you'll see that the first floor holds the common rooms for everyone in the family. A place for sharing and bonding.
In contrast to the layout of the first floor, the second floor, on the other hand, is filled with pocket spaces for individuals. A perfect nook for that restful personal time. Here you'll find the main bedroom, the children's rooms, bathrooms, and a dressing room scattered with a radial structure around the corridors. Each person is entitled to a bit of privacy from the entire family. A quiet time for them to concentrate and reflect without being disturbed.
