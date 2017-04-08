Amazing ideas for your small wooden cottage

Have you ever entered a house made of cedar? Well I'm telling you now, the scent of cedar is heavenly. I'm sure your friends will love the soothing aroma and how the nicely decorated cottage made their stay very memorable in your guestroom. This cottage is quite sizable, so it could be made to function the same way a small house would. Another wonderful aspect of this lodge is the front porch which resonates that laid-back cottage style. Lastly, adding that pebbled pathway provides a prairie ambiance that highlights the color of the cedar. I say, this small cottage is definitely a place where you would gladly take your boots off to.