A wooden resthouse with swimming pool to boot

Thinking about owning a resthouse? Then let Homify show you this stylishly quaint residence. As you can see, its best feature is its airy expanse setting, which, surprisingly, leaves nothing to compromise when it comes to that cozy atmosphere that people look for in a home. It's where the overall design, the kind of wood, and the selection of structural materials all come into play in producing a home that exudes that beautiful and distinct appeal.
This type of space is perfect for big families. If you are looking for a house where everyone in the family can feel relaxed without being uncomfortably cramped, then this house is meant for you. Here are some ideas that could be applied into your existing or soon-to-be home. You may also opt to consult an architect to help you in building that dream house. Now, how about I take you around to see the house better?
This bungalow is made of hardwood with soft brown tones, like a canvas filled with streaks of natural wood grains—a beautiful touch that gives off a warm and cozy atmosphere to the entire house. Right up front is a modest patio where you can enjoy the scenery, perfect enough for resting during those laid-back weekends. In addition, you may have noticed that it has two types of doors, the first is a small wooden door as the main entrance. The other is a sliding glass door that allows sunlight to penetrate inside. This feature also lets you entertain more guests by making the space seem roomier as the patio doubles as an extension to the inside.
Another key feature of this house is its large crystalline swimming pool—ideal for having friends over for a weekend getaway. On the left, you will see a guest house, perfect for entertaining friends who wish to stay overnight. You may even opt to have it rented out if it's not being used. That beautiful azure pool reflecting the color of the sky is so inviting and refreshing. Surely, this resthouse is the perfect place of fun and relaxation for countries such as the Philippines.
Plain white walls could be quite bland, but framing these walls with polished wood definitely gives character to the room. As for the wood flooring, having a lighter shade provides an airy ambiance—a wonderful contrast that will draw your eyes up to those beautiful wooden beams that completes that homey cottage vibe.
This kitchen is the perfect size for a resthouse. It is matched with a well-positioned window over the sink, just enough to let natural light inside—making this clean and functional kitchen look very appealing to the eyes. The light brown shade of cabinets also blend beautifully with the color of the flooring and its marble countertop. As for storage space, the architect designed mounted cabinets that would help keep the kitchen organized.
Come and peek into the other rooms and see how the design flows all throughout the house. The wooden shelf is also a nice feature. Open shelves like these can serve as a divider without having to compromise that airy atmosphere.
Now for the bathroom. This area can sometimes be a deal breaker, it's everybody's push button. A clean bathroom where every fixture works properly can just as well make that trip the perfect vacation. Take this bathroom for instance, It's very functional, clean and airy, similar to the rest of the house. The decor emphasizes the use of white tiles, a wood-framed window and wooden cabinet installation for the sink—it looks beautiful and perfect for this resthouse.