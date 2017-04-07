A wooden resthouse with swimming pool to boot

Thinking about owning a resthouse? Then let Homify show you this stylishly quaint residence. As you can see, its best feature is its airy expanse setting, which, surprisingly, leaves nothing to compromise when it comes to that cozy atmosphere that people look for in a home. It's where the overall design, the kind of wood, and the selection of structural materials all come into play in producing a home that exudes that beautiful and distinct appeal.

This type of space is perfect for big families. If you are looking for a house where everyone in the family can feel relaxed without being uncomfortably cramped, then this house is meant for you. Here are some ideas that could be applied into your existing or soon-to-be home. You may also opt to consult an architect to help you in building that dream house. Now, how about I take you around to see the house better?