How to take care of your roof

Casa en Talagante
It may often be overlooked because we tend to focus on other parts of the house, but roof should be given just as much attention. Remember that it covers and protects the entire house and that's a pretty big deal. Summer is the best time to do repair and maintenance on your roof. And today, we are showing you different ways on how to do that. Let's get started.

Inspect regularly

Although roofs are durable, it is import to do inspection on them periodically. Check if there are damaged sections. Doing regular maintenance can save you a lot of money in the future.

Clean the roof properly

Part of your regular roof maintenance is cleaning the roof. This increases the total lifespan of your roof. It will also maintain the overall look of your house.

Remove moss and algae

Moss and algae may grow on your shingles. Aside from making the roof look ugly and untidy, they can also be a serious problem if you leave them unattended.

Replace damaged tiles

Chipped or cracked tiles must be replaced immediately as this will compromise the roof's ability to withstand rain and sun exposure.

Don't forget about the gutters

Inspect, clean, and secure the gutters every time you clean your roof. Replace them immediately if they are deteriorating or if you see holes in them.

