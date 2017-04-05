Your browser is out-of-date.

7 strange but beautiful houses

As singer Cynthia Alexander puts it, there is comfort in strangeness. And, that holds true for these seven strange but beautiful homes. Sure, they are far from our typical idea of how a house should actually look like, but there is definitely something that makes them endearing. Let's take a look!

1. Upside down

No, the architect was not hanging upside down when he designed this house. You might not help but tilt your head sideways though every time you look at it.

2. The plane has landed

What can you do with an old plane? Turn it into a house! This is recycling in a whole new (ground)  level.

3. Space house

The aliens have landed and we must say, they have stylish taste! It looks like they have affinity for modern design after all.

4. The bus stop

If you don't want to be late for school or work, combine your house and the bus stop. The problem is, it seems like this bus is permanently parked!

5. Tree houses

Why just have one tree house when you have several trees to build them on? And the best part is that you can connect them with interesting stairs.

6. The shoe fits

Imelda Marcos would love this house! If you love shoes just as much as her, then build one you can live in. 

7. An amusement park

Relive your childhood over and over again (and even every day!) in an amusement park-looking home. There's always something fun and creative you can do in a house like this.

No, Thanks