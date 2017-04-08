Small bathroom designs with bathtubs!

Every inch of space is precious. And in a small house or a small apartment, the bathroom area unfortunately will not be too big. However, the space consumed by the bathtub is generally large, so many friends who love the bathtub-style design, use the shower instead. So in this case, bathroom designers came up with a wide range of bathroom equipment to save space and improve practicality – the goal is to have a small bathroom that is fully equipped, comfortable and beautiful!
For today’s ideabook, homify brings you 13 beautiful bathroom and bathtub designs worthy of reference!
Because the area of the bathroom is too small, the bathroom designer had to combine the bathtub and wash basin to save space, at the same time use it for a variety of practical purposes; coupled with the familiar pattern of tiles, printed floor tiles and an exceptional hexagonal mirror, you can have a pretty bathroom to yourself!
Observe that the area above the bathroom is utilized by putting the toiletries on it, to avoid a crowded room; a sufficient space was also occupied by a long white large bath tub, which designers accompanied with a simple furniture, so that the room will be enhanced at the same time look spacious!
Designers actually planned to put a ladder in the bathroom, for a more unique and functional design. A small staircase next to the bathtub, shower equipment, mirrors and windows, simple décor completes this outdoor beauty; such a great space for bath!
Although the bathtub occupies a bigger space, we still have other ways to enhance the space. Make it feel and look more spacious by using a transparent glass wall, instead of curtains, to reflect the material. Also, use light and neutral colors like white to project a wider room and cooler atmosphere.
The design and aura of this bathroom is like a spa salon, full of high taste and relaxed atmosphere, really beautiful! Although the bathroom space is narrow, the open large windows provide a wonderful outdoor view so as access to fresh air. Plus, the introduction of the ladder to the outdoor courtyard is another creative and functional design – it’s too enviable not to have!
A simple design is suitable for this small bathroom. Keeping only the necessary equipment and, home accessories with building materials, you can have a beautiful and minimalistic space, like this bathroom. Though the space is very much limited, it is equipped with both a shower and bath equipment, giving you some options – whichever suits your mood.
This small bath with yellow brick wall, round small mirror and grass carpets, shows us a fresh modern theme! An innovative design such as this allows small spaces to still become fashionable and cute, making up for the small faults we cannot avoid.
This bathroom is inspired from a Japanese bathing design, transforming the small space into a well-equipped mini-bathroom, including a shower, bathing tub and other small décor and furnishings. This model turns out to be very practical yet simple and elegant.
This bathroom uses a classic continental bath tub and white brick wall, plus sea blue-toned ceilings and small shutter giving an elegant feel, impressive!
Minimalist design style is very suitable for small bathroom; the use of simple building materials, equipment and drainage pipe laying, save space at the same time improve practicality. With a narrow bathroom, always remember that less is more!
This gorgeous bathroom is full of colonial style; with the use of the European color tiles, coupled with the faint chandelier and the classic bathtub, people feel extraordinarily royal in style!
This long and narrow, small bathroom maximizes space (without sacrificing style, ofcourse!) by combining a square small bathtub, coupled with a mini ladder, wooden floor and basin cut – never fails to give a refreshing feeling!
This bathroom uses a concrete wall design, and even the bathtub is made of concrete material, highlighting that the bathroom is industrial style. Full of modern fashion sense, the addition of floral embellishment also makes the bathroom very elegant.