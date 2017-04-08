Your browser is out-of-date.

Small bathroom designs with bathtubs!

Jaimie Alcantara Jaimie Alcantara
Mieszkanie jednopokojowe., hexaform hexaform Modern bathroom
Every inch of space is precious. And in a small house or a small apartment, the bathroom area unfortunately will not be too big. However, the space consumed by the bathtub is generally large, so many friends who love the bathtub-style design, use the shower instead. So in this case, bathroom designers came up with a wide range of bathroom equipment to save space and improve practicality – the goal is to have a small bathroom that is fully equipped, comfortable and beautiful!

For today’s ideabook, homify brings you 13 beautiful bathroom and bathtub designs worthy of reference!

​1. Combine the design of bathtub and washbasin

Mieszkanie jednopokojowe., hexaform hexaform Modern bathroom
hexaform

hexaform
hexaform
hexaform

Because the area of the bathroom is too small, the bathroom designer had to combine the bathtub and wash basin to save space, at the same time use it for a variety of practical purposes; coupled with the familiar pattern of tiles, printed floor tiles and an exceptional hexagonal mirror, you can have a pretty bathroom to yourself!

​2. Long-shaped bathtub design

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Observe that the area above the bathroom is utilized by putting the toiletries on it, to avoid a crowded room; a sufficient space was also occupied by a long white large bath tub, which designers accompanied with a simple furniture, so that the room will be enhanced at the same time look spacious!

​3. The bathtub next to the ladder

Haus HC, Ferreira | Verfürth Architekten Ferreira | Verfürth Architekten Modern bathroom
Ferreira | Verfürth Architekten

Ferreira | Verfürth Architekten
Ferreira | Verfürth Architekten
Ferreira | Verfürth Architekten

Designers actually planned to put a ladder in the bathroom, for a more unique and functional design. A small staircase next to the bathtub, shower equipment, mirrors and windows, simple décor completes this outdoor beauty; such a great space for bath!

​4. Glass wall design of the bathtub

Projekt łazienki. Kraków Nowe Czyżyny, PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design Scandinavian style bathroom
PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz &amp; Design

PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design
PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz &amp; Design
PRØJEKTYW | Architektura Wnętrz & Design

Although the bathtub occupies a bigger space, we still have other ways to enhance the space. Make it feel and look more spacious by using a transparent glass wall, instead of curtains, to reflect the material. Also, use light and neutral colors like white to project a wider room and cooler atmosphere.

​5. Spa-like bath design

House with the bath of bird, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern bathroom
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

The design and aura of this bathroom is like a spa salon, full of high taste and relaxed atmosphere, really beautiful! Although the bathroom space is narrow, the open large windows provide a wonderful outdoor view so as access to fresh air. Plus, the introduction of the ladder to the outdoor courtyard is another creative and functional design – it’s too enviable not to have!

​6. Shower and bathtub design

奈坪の家 / House in Natsubo, 水野純也建築設計事務所 水野純也建築設計事務所 Eclectic style bathroom
水野純也建築設計事務所

水野純也建築設計事務所
水野純也建築設計事務所
水野純也建築設計事務所

A simple design is suitable for this small bathroom. Keeping only the necessary equipment and, home accessories with building materials, you can have a beautiful and minimalistic space, like this bathroom. Though the space is very much limited, it is equipped with both a shower and bath equipment, giving you some options – whichever suits your mood.

​7. Lovely fresh bath

Kleine Badewannen, Stach & Daiker GbR Stach & Daiker GbR Classic style bathroom
Stach &amp; Daiker GbR

Stach & Daiker GbR
Stach &amp; Daiker GbR
Stach & Daiker GbR

This small bath with yellow brick wall, round small mirror and grass carpets, shows us a fresh modern theme! An innovative design such as this allows small spaces to still become fashionable and cute, making up for the small faults we cannot avoid.

​8. Japanese-style small bath hall

生活感の出ないシステムバスルーム「ORIZZONTE/オリゾンテ」誕生, 株式会社 和光製作所 株式会社 和光製作所 BathroomBathtubs & showers Iron/Steel Wood effect
株式会社　和光製作所

株式会社　和光製作所
株式会社　和光製作所
株式会社　和光製作所

This bathroom is inspired from a Japanese bathing design, transforming the small space into a well-equipped mini-bathroom, including a shower, bathing tub and other small décor and furnishings. This model turns out to be very practical yet simple and elegant.

​9. Classic wind classic bathtub

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bathroom uses a classic continental bath tub and white brick wall, plus sea blue-toned ceilings and small shutter giving an elegant feel, impressive!

​10. Minimalist style in the small bathroom

生活感の出ないシステムバスルーム「ORIZZONTE/オリゾンテ」誕生, 株式会社 和光製作所 株式会社 和光製作所 BathroomBathtubs & showers Plastic White
株式会社　和光製作所

株式会社　和光製作所
株式会社　和光製作所
株式会社　和光製作所

Minimalist design style is very suitable for small bathroom; the use of simple building materials, equipment and drainage pipe laying, save space at the same time improve practicality. With a narrow bathroom, always remember that less is more!

​11. The gorgeous design of the colonial style

Casa privata BARI. QUARTIERE MURAT, Palazzo primi anni '20., Azzurra Garzone architetto Azzurra Garzone architetto Classic style bathroom
Azzurra Garzone architetto

Azzurra Garzone architetto
Azzurra Garzone architetto
Azzurra Garzone architetto

This gorgeous bathroom is full of colonial style; with the use of the European color tiles, coupled with the faint chandelier and the classic bathtub, people feel extraordinarily royal in style!

​12. Super mini square bath

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) Modern bathroom
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

This long and narrow,  small bathroom maximizes space (without sacrificing style, ofcourse!) by combining a square small bathtub, coupled with a mini ladder, wooden floor and basin cut – never fails to give a refreshing feeling! 

See more bathroom designs here!

​13. Industrial-style bathtub

Appartamento a Monteverde, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura Modern bathroom
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura

zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura

This bathroom uses a concrete wall design, and even the bathtub is made of concrete material, highlighting that the bathroom is industrial style. Full of modern fashion sense, the addition of floral embellishment also makes the bathroom very elegant.

