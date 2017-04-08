Small bathroom designs with bathtubs!

Every inch of space is precious. And in a small house or a small apartment, the bathroom area unfortunately will not be too big. However, the space consumed by the bathtub is generally large, so many friends who love the bathtub-style design, use the shower instead. So in this case, bathroom designers came up with a wide range of bathroom equipment to save space and improve practicality – the goal is to have a small bathroom that is fully equipped, comfortable and beautiful!

For today’s ideabook, homify brings you 13 beautiful bathroom and bathtub designs worthy of reference!