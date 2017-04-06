Small cream-colored home is a dream home you can actually afford

Color is important because it sets the mood of the house, as well as the homeowner's style. Painting your home in a light, earth-tone color such as cream gives it a calm and relaxing feel. Not only that, the color also makes house look modern and minimalist. Let's take a look at this house for inspiration.
The single-storey house exudes beauty and simplicity. It also shows how to live closely to nature by surrounding itself with natural elements on the flooring like sand, gravel, and grass.
The garden features an elevated area that act like a terrace. Here we see stylish table and chairs where the family can enjoy brunch in the weekend. Surrounding the space are the bushes that add a touch of nature.
As we enter the house, we see the central hallway where neutral and natural elements come together. From the cream colored walls, the wooden floor, and the indoor plants, the space looks cozy and welcoming.
The open-space concept of the kitchen and dining room gives a continuos flow in the house. We see a seamless and effortless connection in all the elements. The huge windows also make the space bright and more natural.
The beautifully decorated bathroom looks clean and fresh with its white walls and wooden floors. Notice how mirrors were installed on both sides of the room to make it appear bigger.
