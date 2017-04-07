How to make your kitchen clean and clutter-free

Perhaps the most cluttered part of the house is the kitchen. This multi-functional space can be messy and unpleasant as it is the busiest part of any household: from cooking to food preparations, to the storing of ingredients and, quite possibly, even serve as a dining space for the family. Now, what would you do if you don't have enough kitchen space for all these functions? Of course we all want that stylish, spacious and functional kitchen; the very atmosphere in this space could either inspire or kill our motivation to cook assuming that we spend a lot of time as a homemaker. For this reason, I would like you to look into these design ideas that could help solve your kitchen space dilemmas.

Today, we have put together a few practical solution that offer ideas for additional storage which could prevent all that clutter from appearing messy and repulsive. Here are a few examples that show how even the smallest, narrowest areas can be elegant and functional. Let me take you to some of the design inspirations that could be found right at the heart of the Philippine household: the kitchen.