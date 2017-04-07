How to make your kitchen clean and clutter-free

Perhaps the most cluttered part of the house is the kitchen. This multi-functional space can be messy and unpleasant as it is the busiest part of any household: from cooking to food preparations, to the storing of ingredients and, quite possibly, even serve as a dining space for the family. Now, what would you do if you don't have enough kitchen space for all these functions? Of course we all want that stylish, spacious and functional kitchen; the very atmosphere in this space could either inspire or kill our motivation to cook assuming that we spend a lot of time as a homemaker. For this reason, I would like you to look into these design ideas that could help solve your kitchen space dilemmas.
Today, we have put together a few practical solution that offer ideas for additional storage which could prevent all that clutter from appearing messy and repulsive. Here are a few examples that show how even the smallest, narrowest areas can be elegant and functional. Let me take you to some of the design inspirations that could be found right at the heart of the Philippine household: the kitchen.
Our first example is this standard-sized kitchen. It's worth noting that whatever size your kitchen is, you could still encounter problems when it comes to storage space. It is possible to utilize the lower part of the island unit, complete with cabinets and shelves to maximize your kitchen space.
Most people are accustomed to kitchen cabinets located under countertops or hanging above it. However, in this day and age, kitchen designers are coming up with even more innovative designs. Here you can see the usual cupboards along the counter, but what you may not notice is that the whole wall on the other side is covered with sleek cabinet systems from top to the bottom, increasing the storage capacity by about fifty percent.
Is your studio unit too narrow? Well, check out how even the narrowest of spaces could be converted to expand your storage capacity. You will be surprised to see how much material you can store in 20-30 cm cupboards!
Open-shelf systems bolted from the ceiling are great space-savers. They look great hanging from on top of a bar or kitchen island. It's the perfect place for you to store your decorative items which could be a nice focal point for your kitchen, say, those bright colorful teapots and plates you acquired as a gift from a friend or simply the items that you use on a daily basis.
In this photo, you can see a metal mesh mounted on the ceiling along the counter top. Normally, this style is used in industrial kitchens where hooks are attached to hang pots and pans and sometimes even ingredients are hung. This type of shelf system can also be used to make space inside the cabinets where you could hook up even more kitchen tools. This style definitely gives your kitchen that unique industrial look.
The best design to implement for crowded kitchens are these sliding-rack system installed inside your cabinets. I'm sure you've experienced spoilage for the simple reason that you don't get to see deep inside your pantry. With these efficient and practical racks you can easily pull-out the whole partition making all the items in your pantry easily accessible. This way, you could easily partition or divide your kitchen items, ingredients and other items according to your preference. This cool storage idea will surely help prevent clutter in your kitchen space.
Upper kitchen cabinets are generally designed and manufactured as low as 30 cm above the ceiling level. However, you can expand your storage space considerably, thanks to a kitchen cabinet installed just below the ceiling. Here, you can store certain items that are not as frequently used.
For a colorful and stylish kitchen, you could highlight certain decors with the use of wooden shelves, just like the one in this picture. Kitchen shelves will make your life easier. It will keep all your cups and spices accessible and easy to find. It has both style and function, providing the perfect statement for your kitchen.
