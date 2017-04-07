How to create the perfect house in the province

An open floorplan is the best solution to small homes. It provides that airy feel without having to be cramped up in between tight walls. This country house has the kitchen area, dining room, and living room, all welded together into one space, without any kind of divider or partition walls. It is both a versatile and relaxing space for the whole family. Even more appealing is that all the areas look out to the green garden, making it appear more spacious than it is. It's absolutely perfect for lounging on those lazy afternoons.