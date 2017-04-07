How to create the perfect house in the province

Thinking about your dream home? If it's a country style house you have in mind, then these design ideas could be perfect for you. Let me show you some country style houses that beautifully infuses materials such as wood and brick and mortar. See how the use of simple elements make stunning country style decorations. So come on in and check it out!
Building and designing your first home will depend heavily on your personal preferences. You might want to consider a classic, traditional style with a rustic flair infused with hints of modern and contemporary architectural design. Minimalistic and Post Modern design could also work wonderfully if you're planning on building a second home for your family to stay over the weekends or holidays. Try consulting an architect to gauge everything you'll need for this kind of project. Your soon-to-be home may just be enough to take you far from your job's daily stress.
The term
country style house is often associated with interior design, much like
Provence or Spanish colonial style, etc. As for this home, it is considered as contemporary country style. You can see that it has a large patio area, a perfectly nice corner for family and friends to eat lunch and enjoy the
garden. The house itself breathes simple living.
Even when you live in a country house - you can still add a few modern style decorations. These small details will make the space more interesting without being too over the top. Take this simple and sleek black metal light fixture and the clean lines of the window frames and doors. See how the soft tones of the wooden table and the set of chairs with striped cushions effectively balances both the country and the modern aspects of its design. As a whole, it shows that there is so much beauty in all its simplicity.
This stylish house mixes both the old and the new. You can see the wood grains on the walls, giving it that rustic earthy feel, and here, it is lighted beautifully by a wrought iron ceiling fixture, casting a soft glow for that wonderful cozy atmosphere. All the furniture and furnishings are surely well chosen to match the color palette of the house. The set-up of kitchen and dining room with a small bar in between provides a nice and unique look.
An open floorplan is the best solution to small homes. It provides that airy feel without having to be cramped up in between tight walls. This country house has the kitchen area, dining room, and living room, all welded together into one space, without any kind of divider or partition walls. It is both a versatile and relaxing space for the whole family. Even more appealing is that all the areas look out to the green garden, making it appear more spacious than it is. It's absolutely perfect for lounging on those lazy afternoons.
Having that beautiful country house built on a good location is one of the key components that need to be considered. If it's going to be out of town, then you'll have to make sure that there's water and electricity accessible to you. The roads leading to that location should also be checked to ensure that there won't be any construction problems to be encountered.
Finally, I urge you to find a specialist that knows and understands exactly what you want in a house. As far as design and functionality is concerned, it should be the kind of country house most beautiful and close to your heart. Feel free to let your passion and imagination run loose as you build your new home.