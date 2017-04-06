Your browser is out-of-date.

Countryside homes you've always dreamed of

Church Farm Barn, Beech Architects
Are you getting tired of living in the same apartment in such a long time? Like us, have you always dreamt of leaving the busy city life and move to your dream hideaway in a quiet countryside? If you've answered yes to both questions then here is a little home you'll most probably love. So, without further ado, let's look together at these 11 countryside home projects to inspire you to have one yourself!

​1. Small stone house

Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca, MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

The first village house is a small stone house with a single floor in earth tones. In addition, there is a neat porch where you can chill.

​2. Adult house

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Consider the idea of this mud brick house, designed with straw bales and walls, this is both an economical and environmentally friendly choice.

​Interior

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Be surprised with the interior of this mudbrick house which is colorful and modest. Also, furniture made of both modern and natural materials is striking.

​3. Splendid roof

Front Elevation Beech Architects Country house
Beech Architects

Front Elevation

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

Next up is a village house project in England. The majestic roof of the building is embedded with English architectural features, covered in dark wood veneer and coupled with a large interior volume.

​Wooden beams

Main 17th Century Barn Space Beech Architects Living room
Beech Architects

Main 17th Century Barn Space

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

The interior has a high roof and the wooden entrances in almost every corner look impressive. Take note of the wall design which provides smooth transition between the kitchen and the living room – that is such a creative and smart idea!

4. A white house

MAXIAL, Esfera de Imagens Lda
Esfera de Imagens Lda

Esfera de Imagens Lda
Esfera de Imagens Lda
Esfera de Imagens Lda

Another example is in Portugal. The white exterior is remarkable in the case of an old village house transformed into a modern structure. Other than that, the door, steel gate and windows in red highlight the white walls.

​Dining room

MAXIAL, Esfera de Imagens Lda
Esfera de Imagens Lda

Esfera de Imagens Lda
Esfera de Imagens Lda
Esfera de Imagens Lda

Because the room is narrow and long, the interior is felt more like a house. For house decorations, white walls and red doors blends with furniture that is mainly dark wood.

5. Village house at the top of the mountain

RISTRUTTURAZIONE EDIFICIO RURALE, zanella architettura
zanella architettura

zanella architettura
zanella architettura
zanella architettura

Another model we have here is in Italy. Stone and wood elements are used in construction of this village house which overlooks a charming mountain view. This one is a classic traditional style.

​Sophisticated interior

RISTRUTTURAZIONE EDIFICIO RURALE, zanella architettura Living room
zanella architettura

zanella architettura
zanella architettura
zanella architettura

The house where wood is intensively used is attracting attention with its eye-catching decor. The blue velvet chair is a true spot-on, being stylish with many accessories and surrounded small shelves. The stone fireplace is indispensable for such kind of houses.

​6. Large conversion

Casa Ribeira Seca, MSB Arquitectos
MSB Arquitectos

MSB Arquitectos
MSB Arquitectos
MSB Arquitectos

The house, which is the result of old villa restoration work, can be described in one word - perfect. It is now completely contemporary, which used to be ‘ruined stones’ before transformation.

​Elegant details

Casa Ribeira Seca, MSB Arquitectos
MSB Arquitectos

MSB Arquitectos
MSB Arquitectos
MSB Arquitectos

In the picture we see the entrance of the house; the stone frame and the solid wooden door are complemented by the dark tile colors – one to accentuate with, and one to blend with.

​7. Excellent village house

gümüşlük taş evler, Gülercan Mimarlık
Gülercan Mimarlık

Gülercan Mimarlık
Gülercan Mimarlık
Gülercan Mimarlık

This example is from Turkey. The stone house built in Gümüşlük Village has two floors and is a wonderful option to spend a vacation.

8- Yellow exterior

Ristrutturazione di Villa Monofamigliare, UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica

UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

The two-storey building we see in the photo is more of a modern example than a traditional style house. Particularly vivid exteriors come to the forefront with its solid color and wrought iron fences.

​Salon

Ristrutturazione di Villa Monofamigliare, UAU un'architettura unica Living room
UAU un&#39;architettura unica

UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

The interior of the house is truly contemporary as seen in the picture. If you prefer using shades of purple, orange- and yellow for your walls or any other furniture, try matching it with wooden parquets for your floor.

Kitchen

Ristrutturazione di Villa Monofamigliare, UAU un'architettura unica Kitchen
UAU un&#39;architettura unica

UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

The kitchen is very attractive with its colorful walls and flowers placed on each corner. Using L-shaped countertop makes it a ‘handy kitchen’, abundant of storage space.

​9. Traditional stone house

CASA A CAMPIROLI, Officine Liquide
Officine Liquide

CASA A CAMPIROLI

Officine Liquide
Officine Liquide
Officine Liquide

The two-storey stone house has an alluring and homey aura and is inviting with its spacious veranda. Such a beautiful place with an amazing view for an afternoon cup of tea!

​Kitchen

CASA A CAMPIROLI, Officine Liquide Kitchen
Officine Liquide

CASA A CAMPIROLI

Officine Liquide
Officine Liquide
Officine Liquide

Now, this is a modern kitchen that one would not expect having seen a traditional stone house view at front. The effect of lighting gives a contemporary appearance.

See more modern kitchen styles here at homify!

​10. A large house

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

This time, this house is designed with earthy elements such as stone and wood elements. In addition, the sliding glass adds modernity in the design, so as makes up a plenty of open space.

​Kitchen

Projeto, FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO Kitchen
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO
FLAVIO BERREDO ARQUITETURA E CONSTRUÇÃO

The Evin kitchen has a warm ambiance with the combination of its red-colored walls, patterned ceramics and wooden cabinet doors. At the same time, there are many windows which allow entry of fresh air, adding a refreshing atmosphere.

Want to read more about houses with stunning wooden interiors? Check this out: A two-storey family home with stunning wooden interiors

​11. Red stone house

Genel Görünüm, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

Our last example is a delightful stone house also built in Turkey. This is definitely a countryside home you’ll want to spend the rest of your life in to!

7 strange but beautiful houses

