A small but comfortable two-storey home for couples

Today, we’ll introduce you to the best room we know you’ll like – a wide entrance, a beautiful garden, a bright interior design full of warmth , and a mesmerizing small mezzanine! See our ideabook below, be inspired and get the style!
From the first glance, the house has this unique sense of elegant design, at the same time, shares the sense of warmth one can get in a familiar, family house.
The neat and orderly garden is perfectly furnished with a combination of 3 distinctive elements – shade of black, wood and shade of white – with a stylish dwarf fence next to the stairs. Many small flowers and potted plants are used to line and decorate the whole frontage of the house. This gives a natural and refreshing feeling at home! In addition, the wide porch design is also one of our favorite features!
The living room connected to the back of the restaurant projects a relatively simple design with a little bit of spontaneity, making people feel at home and, inviting them to relax and rest.
The house looks so bright, thanks to the small round lights embedded in the ceiling!
The space for the open kitchen is also wide, with a stylish rectangular window providing a natural route for the fresh wind to come in; also notice that side of cooking and preparation area is designed with tiled decorative wall. The overall design of the kitchen area then looks more complete sustaining a simple and classy look, like with the living room above!
As we go our way up with the wooden ladder as our stairs, we will come to this one of a kind mezzanine. From this semi-open mezzanine, we can see the living room behind the restaurant when we look down!
This multi-functional living room can be used as an extra living room or bedroom, or a child's playground in the future. This area is also ideal for couples to bond and chill, definitely! The wall near the ceiling is equipped with three long windows, effectively ensuring that the mezzanine has a certain degree of light.
Located on the second floor is the master bedroom, in the calming white and taro colors coupled with more furniture in wood elements; it’s so visually relaxing and therapeutic for adults!
It is worth noting that the whole wardrobe measures from floor to ceiling—this design does not only look chic, it can make the best use of space providing a generous and abundant storage space; oh, it’s so worth it to share!
We like how the designer used in small details of the careful arrangement, for example, adding a square window in the corridor where people can have a view of the corner of the outdoor garden. With the corridor almost in full neutral and light colors, adding the view of the garden will add color to it and at the same time accentuate it!
The same features are also extended to the bathroom inside—flowers dotted the entire white space, making everything more beautiful! Take note, that the same element of wood and the color of white are maintained and used for the consistency of design. However, adding more creative furnishing and decorations are also good to add a little differentiation – just make sure it blends with the design perfectly, just like the round lighted mirror in this bathroom!
