A small but comfortable two-storey home for couples

From the first glance, the house has this unique sense of elegant design, at the same time, shares the sense of warmth one can get in a familiar, family house.

The neat and orderly garden is perfectly furnished with a combination of 3 distinctive elements – shade of black, wood and shade of white – with a stylish dwarf fence next to the stairs. Many small flowers and potted plants are used to line and decorate the whole frontage of the house. This gives a natural and refreshing feeling at home! In addition, the wide porch design is also one of our favorite features!