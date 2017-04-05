A modern house in Asia for people on a budget

Are you up for a home makeover? Get an idea for a modern style home in today’s ideabook! We present you a two-storey, box-shaped house in contemporary style as designed and decorated by DIPPER ARCHITECT DESIGN LTD., a team of architects from Phayao, Thailand. Our featured home emphasizes ‘modern design’ while taking into consideration the comfort and proximity to the natural surroundings.

See a stunning loft design which you can get inspirations from! With a loft style decor, you can make the house look quite wide and airy. However, it is important to put into consideration the ‘areas of use’ as homeowners or family members can smoothly and freely adapt their areas to their needs. Take note of this deciding factor, just as similar to planning for building a factory or warehouse. Perhaps with a wide and spacious area, one can freely move furniture or any furnishings or choose where to place it to meet the needs or to liking of the family.

Let's see this beautiful house!