A beautifully-designed home that will make you wish you live there

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Pool
This house embodies perfection in every way. It has a charming and traditional rural architecture. It is spacious and cozy. The interior design is tasteful and timeless. We're absolutely sure that you'll fall in love with it! Let's take a look at your new dream house.

Facade

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style garden
This house was designed with nature in mind. It reflects characteristics from the countryside and the environment that surrounds it. The vine that crawls in the canopy of the patio gives it a touch of nature.

Pool area

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Pool
The pool area of the house is like your dream tropical getaway. This is perfect for lounging on lazy Sunday afternoons with cocktails at hand. 

Living room

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Living room
We see a mix of old and new in the design of the living room. The modern space is beautifully filled with old furniture and antique pieces.

Dining room

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style dining room
An interesting hanging lamp is the focal point of the dining room. It works well with the nature inspired dining set. We also love the huge windows that provide an excellent view while dining. 

Kitchen

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Kitchen
The kitchen is simple yet functional. Space was maximized with a variety of storage on both sides. 

Bedroom

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bedroom
What a beautiful way to wake up! You get the best morning view every time you wake up courtesy of the huge glass windows. Every thing looks peaceful and serene. 

Bathroom

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bathroom
This house is full of brilliant and creative ideas. And we also see that in this marble-top sink that sits on top of an old machinery.

If you like this article, read a versatile house you can build in the city or the suburbs.

8 home design trends that are hot right now
No, Thanks