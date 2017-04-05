Renovation: See how they transformed an old apartment into a dream home

The corridor is decorated in a fresh, new style and a corner of paradise emerged in the house. With bright and solid hues for every inch of the house, motifs and accessories, it is a perfect corridor for the matching living room. Just as people do not come out of this hitch, I must resemble the salon in my house, and the thought sinks under the consciousness .Passing through this corridor every day and getting the positive energy that is emitted will make people happy and will also make them grow older and more graceful.