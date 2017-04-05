Your browser is out-of-date.

Renovation: See how they transformed an old apartment into a dream home

Jaimie Alcantara Jaimie Alcantara
Raumgestaltung - Einfamilienhaus in Selm, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen Modern home
Today, we are witnessing the transformation of a plain and boring house to a contemporary, modern and aesthetic home. With this transformation made by an interior design firm Vogue specialists carefully examining all the details, this old historical house has become a house that gives you peace, draws you in and makes you want to stay longer. In the original model, the interior evokes old-fashioned colors, coupled with bad decorations and old furnishings; however the total makeover using modern decoration and styles will surprise you! Designers who use white motifs have come up with a stylish and elegant home.

​Before: complex kitchen

Raumgestaltung - Einfamilienhaus in Selm, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen Modern home
raum²—wir machen wohnen

This old house has a poor and complicated structure. The house looked cramped with crowded decoration. This cuisine, which has an old traditional set up, needs to be rebuilt. The kitchen is dreary, despite having astrategic position for getting that daily daylight.

​After: spacious and open kitchen

Raumgestaltung - Einfamilienhaus in Selm, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen Modern home
raum²—wir machen wohnen

Check out the picture after the transformation of the kitchen. It has become spacious as open-plan kitchen, decorated in an expansive space; it also stands as a kitchen model for housewives and other home buddies. The white colors and motifs were used in perfect harmony, thus creating a large contemporary kitchen as a venue to give people peace of mind. The chosen shade and theme gives a cooler and bright atmosphere.

​Dining area

Raumgestaltung - Einfamilienhaus in Selm, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen Modern home
raum²—wir machen wohnen

The front area of the kitchen is arranged as a dining room and designed to be a cozy part with all its texture and colors. Decorated as a fashionable dining area with selected modern furnishings and a piece of contemporary cuisine, this area has become a good spot where your family can have not just a pleasant family meal, but a really good bonding time.

​Before: bad hall

Raumgestaltung - Einfamilienhaus in Selm, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen Modern home
raum²—wir machen wohnen

When you examine the previous state of the hall, you can see that it does not have sufficient illumination. Also, when the sunlight and bad color choices are combined, shadows are formed within the hall. The wrong choice and mismatch of furnishings, just like a small carpet on the tile floor can lead to a not so good design and style.

​After: excellent lounge

Raumgestaltung - Einfamilienhaus in Selm, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen Modern home
raum²—wir machen wohnen

Now, the hall is recreated and light tones are used to complement the rays of sunshine, so as absorb maximum benefit from the said daylight. A wide range of simple furnishings were used to match the contrasting colors. The living room looks perfect and modernized already, with each furniture and materials purchased to match

​Before: corridor hell

Raumgestaltung - Einfamilienhaus in Selm, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen Modern home
raum²—wir machen wohnen

The corridor of the house resembles 'hell', with many unexpected, and unnecessary decorations. It would be very unfortunate for people to pass through this corridor, which receives all of your positive energy as it emits negative energy throughout the day.

​Afterwards: a corner from heaven

Raumgestaltung - Einfamilienhaus in Selm, raum² - wir machen wohnen raum² - wir machen wohnen Modern home
raum²—wir machen wohnen

The corridor is decorated in a fresh, new style and a corner of paradise emerged in the house. With bright and solid hues for every inch of the house, motifs and accessories, it is a perfect corridor for the matching living room.  Just as people do not come out of this hitch, I must resemble the salon in my house, and the thought sinks under the consciousness .Passing through this corridor every day and getting the positive energy that is emitted will make people happy and will also make them grow older and more graceful.

