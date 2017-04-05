Two-storey home with a nice kid-friendly vibe

Choosing a big house for your big family can be tough because you have to consider the size of every area both in and out of the structure. About a few things sound striking if you're making this decision and these include having a sizeable backyard, living room, dining room, and bedrooms! Thankfully, homify was lucky enough to have Tulya Evleri, a home builder company in Turkey, showcase this big family-ready home. Take a look at its features!
This side view of the exterior details the stone wainscoting over the concrete surface and the intricately designed roofs with one sheltering the terrace. The colors here are just playing along simple, earthy hues which accentuate the lush lawn.
Apparently, this house knows that a big family will definitely need more areas for relaxation or entertainment that's why it's equipped with two terraces. This closer view of the house's exterior also shows the rustic radiance of the structure with the stone details and tiled brown roof.
The living room and its furnishings follow the neutral color scheme of the exterior. The floor here is a polished mahogany-toned wood that look impeccable against the white elements. Notice also the roomy couch set that would definitely be taken advantage by your guests and not just your family members.
Here's another angle of the same living room. Visible here are the windows on one side which somehow brighten the space.
The dining table is just beside the living area and it is complemented by the framed items along the sides. To break the monotony of an all-white wall, the interior designers added this textured gray wall that in a way serves to separate the living from the dining area.
A special room is dedicated to the kitchen which looks absolutely spacious with the counters lining one side and another island counter situated in the middle. If you're not in the mood to eat in the dining table, you can simply and conveniently eat by the island counter or have one by the small breakfast nook beside it. What's more is that this area receives a good amount of natural light through the wide glass window.
Another view of the kitchen reveals the rest of the amenities you can make use of. Now isn't this arrangement just brilliant for a foodie family?
On the topmost floor where the ceiling visibly slopes because of the same sloping roof outside, one can find the child's bedroom. This one is colored with lavender, pink, and light green. It's also pretty spacious because there's just the corner tall shelf, the bed, and the window which have the busy elements. Included here is a playful work table too!
The opposite room underneath the other slope is a nursery which can eventually be turned into a kid's bedroom with a bigger bed. For now, you have here a clean palette of white and the occasional bursts of color other than the reddish brown of the wooden floor.
The master bedroom is consistently neutral in terms of color but that's also the very ingredient to making it look sophisticated. The headboard here adds texture and dimension to the white wall. Beside the bed is a big closet space. When you look at it as a whole, the area is spacious in spite of the huge bed.
The bathroom is lined with an earthy ceramic set of tiles. In order for this bathroom to be maximized without utilizing unnecessary competing colors, the designers used a glass divider to separate the tub from the toilet area. That's a seamlessly chic trick to use for your own bathroom.
Back outside is the porch or terrace with a long table for the big family to gather on special occasions or even just about any day. This area gets a refreshing vibe because of the surrounding natural environment and the cool shade provided by the lean-to roof.
With tiles, stone, grass, and wood coming together on this area, it seems like a perfect spot for a barbecue!
On one end, a quirky set of steps will guide you to reach this terrace where another outdoor dining set is situated. To decorate this spot, they carefully placed potted flowering plants.
When you'd see the house from afar, you'd note how open the neighborhood is with all this expansive grassland which is ideal for your big family. Imagine countless picnics or games played around the vicinity. The look of the houses are also pretty symmetrical with the topmost featuring a gable design adorned by slanting glass windows.