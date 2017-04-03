Small and simple home with refreshing interiors

Small and simple are definitely relative these days especially when you talk about architecture and interior design. But for this bungalow, it's about dimensions, minimalism, and lighting that define small and simple. With an area of just 92.6 square meters, the house proves that less is absolutely more. Have a look at what's inside by reading further.
The house begins to stun by its unconventional shape that combines flat and saltbox-styled roofs. The color palette is also simple, relying on neutrals which go well with the natural environment. One way to perk up your house exterior is by adorning it with a neat landscape just like the one here.
A closer look at the front would reveal this angled porch that's amazingly modern and traditional at the same time because it recalls Japanese architecture through the wooden cladding. Notice also how the plants meet gravel before touching the ceramic floor near the porch. That's a subtle way of decorating your facade.
A great way to talk about minimalism is by featuring this hallway that could have been dark and spooky were it not for the combination of white, wood, and a generous amount of light coming from both ends of the hallway. To separate spaces, the interior designers went for wooden platforms which give depth to the whole look. Check out the built-in shelves and cabinets on the sides too!
The living area is positioned just inside the angled porch visible from the front. Because of the tall glass windows, the area is absolutely heavenly with light hitting against the smooth and natural texture of the wooden floor. Note also the modern elements here like in the narrow window above the flatscreen television, the neutral furnishings, and the sleek dimensions given by the white surfaces.
The dining and kitchen areas harmonize with the whole minimalist theme by bunking on the smooth and natural beauty of well-made wooden tables, chairs, and cabinets. Again, the light from the windows effortlessly enhance the cleanliness of the areas, similar to that of Scandinavian interiors. The sloped wooden ceiling is apparently a high ceiling that reveals the higher floor's balcony.
Here's how the living and dining areas look from the second floor's balcony. You also get to appreciate the lines drawn by the wooden floor inside and outside by the porch.