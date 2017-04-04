The perfect two-storey home for flood-prone areas

This is the back portion of the house and if you've noted the more reserved window placement on the front, this area is more casual and open. They even used tall sliding doors for the back porch. In any case, you can still use curtains or blinds in case you wake up all conservative one day but these windows do more than just show the interiors, these also let in more light to help you save on energy costs. The dwellers even use solar panels to partly power their home.