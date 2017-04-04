Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The perfect two-storey home for flood-prone areas

Dayan Buensuceso—homify Dayan Buensuceso—homify
homify Modern home
Loading admin actions …

Building a house in a neighborhood can be pretty challenging especially if you're working on attached houses. This basically means that you have to work with the space immediately between the fences or walls of your adjacent neighbors. That doesn't mean though that you have to compromise on the design of your house. Take a look at this refined, modern home with a striking red door for inspiration!

Contemporary exterior

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Grey with hints of pale purple and brown color the facade of the house. It's also got a linear fence and gates with the one for the driveway opening outward. The way towards the parking space is inclined as with the way towards the house so the interiors won't get easily flooded.

Casa Sustentável , Nesta Espaços Extraordinários Nesta Espaços Extraordinários Single family home
Nesta Espaços Extraordinários

Nesta Espaços Extraordinários
Nesta Espaços Extraordinários
Nesta Espaços Extraordinários

The roofs fashion a lean-to design sloping down towards the front. You'll see later that the back roofs connect to form a gable design with the front but another one sports a lean-to style against the boxy edifice visible over the garage. The small windows on this exterior don't reveal much which is also good especially if you value privacy.

Pop of color

Casa Sustentável , Nesta Espaços Extraordinários Nesta Espaços Extraordinários Single family home
Nesta Espaços Extraordinários

Nesta Espaços Extraordinários
Nesta Espaços Extraordinários
Nesta Espaços Extraordinários

The main door is definitely unexpected in this pale purple facade. Nonetheless, it's vintage and more revealing design create a quirky mix that somehow works with the whole look. It's also a double door which allows more room for foot traffic assuming you'll be having a lot of guests. And instead of sticking to just an inclined plane to reach the door, the architects went for a few steps which also varies things nicely.

Modern interiors

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The inside is definitely an extension of what you see from outside because the red and grey combo is consistent. To keep it more homey inside, hints of beige were added. The kitchen backsplash here also features a mosaic of tiles in the same color palette. We love how neutral and interesting this area feels. Other than those, they've got an L-shaped kitchen counter that gives way to an island counter perfect for breakfasts or quick meals.

Practical bathroom

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bathroom is of course modern in style but a bit more modest, save for the double sink amenity. Surely, you can have more people preparing or brushing their teeth in here.

Subtle textures

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bedroom is pretty cozy with its neutral color scheme but it is enhanced by the use of wood for the headboard and the same pale purple beddings to complement the house's color palette. One brilliant way to achieve a relaxing room is by mounting soft wall lights like the ones here instead of just using space-consuming desk lamps.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Savvy arrangement

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Other than having a wall-mounted flatscreen TV, this bedroom shows that the wall where it's placed can be decorated with wooden pieces or additional planes that likewise go well with the theme of the house. As another trick, the designers put up boxy shelves in a fun orange that mimic the burst of red from the main door earlier.

Rustic staircase

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

It doesn't hurt to take a few rustic elements and infuse it in your home like this classy and rustic wooden staircase paired with the wrought iron railings. Because of the interior's neutral color palette, the staircase looks quite a vision.

Energetic revelations

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is the back portion of the house and if you've noted the more reserved window placement on the front, this area is more casual and open. They even used tall sliding doors for the back porch. In any case, you can still use curtains or blinds in case you wake up all conservative one day but these windows do more than just show the interiors, these also let in more light to help you save on energy costs. The dwellers even use solar panels to partly power their home. 

10 house styles that will steal the heart of every Filipino

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks