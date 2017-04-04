The perfect two-storey home for flood-prone areas

Building a house in a neighborhood can be pretty challenging especially if you're working on attached houses. This basically means that you have to work with the space immediately between the fences or walls of your adjacent neighbors. That doesn't mean though that you have to compromise on the design of your house. Take a look at this refined, modern home with a striking red door for inspiration!
Grey with hints of pale purple and brown color the facade of the house. It's also got a linear fence and gates with the one for the driveway opening outward. The way towards the parking space is inclined as with the way towards the house so the interiors won't get easily flooded.
The roofs fashion a lean-to design sloping down towards the front. You'll see later that the back roofs connect to form a gable design with the front but another one sports a lean-to style against the boxy edifice visible over the garage. The small windows on this exterior don't reveal much which is also good especially if you value privacy.
The main door is definitely unexpected in this pale purple facade. Nonetheless, it's vintage and more revealing design create a quirky mix that somehow works with the whole look. It's also a double door which allows more room for foot traffic assuming you'll be having a lot of guests. And instead of sticking to just an inclined plane to reach the door, the architects went for a few steps which also varies things nicely.
The inside is definitely an extension of what you see from outside because the red and grey combo is consistent. To keep it more homey inside, hints of beige were added. The kitchen backsplash here also features a mosaic of tiles in the same color palette. We love how neutral and interesting this area feels. Other than those, they've got an L-shaped kitchen counter that gives way to an island counter perfect for breakfasts or quick meals.
The bathroom is of course modern in style but a bit more modest, save for the double sink amenity. Surely, you can have more people preparing or brushing their teeth in here.
The bedroom is pretty cozy with its neutral color scheme but it is enhanced by the use of wood for the headboard and the same pale purple beddings to complement the house's color palette. One brilliant way to achieve a relaxing room is by mounting soft wall lights like the ones here instead of just using space-consuming desk lamps.
Other than having a wall-mounted flatscreen TV, this bedroom shows that the wall where it's placed can be decorated with wooden pieces or additional planes that likewise go well with the theme of the house. As another trick, the designers put up boxy shelves in a fun orange that mimic the burst of red from the main door earlier.
It doesn't hurt to take a few rustic elements and infuse it in your home like this classy and rustic wooden staircase paired with the wrought iron railings. Because of the interior's neutral color palette, the staircase looks quite a vision.
This is the back portion of the house and if you've noted the more reserved window placement on the front, this area is more casual and open. They even used tall sliding doors for the back porch. In any case, you can still use curtains or blinds in case you wake up all conservative one day but these windows do more than just show the interiors, these also let in more light to help you save on energy costs. The dwellers even use solar panels to partly power their home.