Modern and family-friendly home (with floor plans!)

Four different colors were used as the main color scheme for this home: white, gray and anthracite triple contrast with red. Titanium zinc is preferred as the roof material; the facade is made of aluminum panes and the white walls.

The patio and balcony of the building are located on the side, and the swimming pool and other open-air amenities of the house are in front.

Need help with your home project? Get in touch with an expert here!