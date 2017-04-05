Modern and family-friendly home (with floor plans!)

This guesthouse is a spacious villa with high ceilings and a mezzanine in the second floor. This spacious villa, named Onyks, is designed by a Polish architectural firm and has a lot area of 204 square meters. This villa, which is a prefabricated modular villa, benefits from natural lighting, thanks to its wide glass pavilions. With minimalism as a key factor for decoration, the villa is ideal for a family of four or five. Let's take a closer look at the facade and interiors of this modular villa.
The façade of any house speaks volumes of the owner’s personality. The entrance to this villa seems quite simple, typical of modern design. This façade features a garage on the side, and a few steps of stairs before reaching the entrance to the house.
Four different colors were used as the main color scheme for this home: white, gray and anthracite triple contrast with red. Titanium zinc is preferred as the roof material; the facade is made of aluminum panes and the white walls.
The patio and balcony of the building are located on the side, and the swimming pool and other open-air amenities of the house are in front.
The inside of the home all the more showcases the minimalist perspective of the home. There is no second floor above the living room, and the ceiling is inclined as if it were a roof. This ceiling design takes credit for the tremendous height of the area. That and natural daylight from all sides of the room provide a bright and spacious atmosphere for the villa’s resident.
The large glass doors seem to have lifted the boundaries between the swimming pool and the inside of the garden. Instead of a massive flight of stairs, a model of a flying staircase with a basic frame is used. Everything in this house is so zen!
White walls, ceilings, floors and staircases have been used in combination with wooden and glass surfaces in the facades, which captures the contemporary architecture of the place. In furniture colors, white and black are preferred.
The semi-open kitchen is located on the other side of the staircase. It also has double entrance and exit. The dining room is perfectly situated between the kitchen and the living room.
The 38 square meter spacious living room is situated side-by-side two rooms, a toilet and bath room, and a kitchen and dining room. There is also a garage that can accommodate two cars.
The upstairs plan is quite unusual. The huge 31-square-meter bedroom is accompanied by an en-suite bathroom of 5.5 square meters and a dressing room of 6.3 square meters. But the most interesting part of the second floor is that a second open-plan living room is preferred instead of a second bedroom on the upper floor, the area of which is 31 square meters.
