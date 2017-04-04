Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 home design trends that are hot right now

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you are looking for new ideas for your home, then you've come to the right place. From construction to design, color, and texture, we've got you covered. Let's check out the hottest home design trends.

1. Wooden house

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated home
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

People nowadays are finding their way back to a simple life and basic way of living. And this includes having affinity to wooden houses as this contributes to a positive impact on their health and well-being.

2. Solar panels

Projekt domu Astrid II G2, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern home
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

In the last few years, the use of renewable energy is rising. This is year, home owners are taking part by installing solar panels on their roofs and actively using solar power in their homes.

3. Shades of white

Romantic Bedroom Casa Più Arredamenti country bedroom
Casa Più Arredamenti

Romantic Bedroom

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

The immaculate white makes it way into homes this year. To avoid looking flat and boring, mix white with off-white to create texture. 

4. Lux laundry

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

The laundry room is finally getting some love. People are starting to realize the value and importance of this part of the house. To make it more efficient, designers include smart storage solutions in their planning.

5. Greenery

Oriental Chic, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bedroom
Viterbo Interior design

Oriental Chic

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

For something refreshing and invigorating, Pantone's color of the year is a clear favorite. Greenery is perfect if you're looking for something to make the space vibrant.

6. Entrance and hallway

КВАРТИРА ПРЕМИАЛЬНОГО КЛАССА В ЖК ТРИКОЛОР , Вадим Галина Кожевниковы Вадим Галина Кожевниковы Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Вадим Галина Кожевниковы

Вадим Галина Кожевниковы
Вадим Галина Кожевниковы
Вадим Галина Кожевниковы

First impression is the only impression. Now, we are seeing more people investing on the entrance and hallway of their homes. Style tip: Do not overwhelm your guest and keep the design minimalist.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Outdoor bathroom feel

Casa Sol , José Vigil Arquitectos José Vigil Arquitectos Tropical style bathrooms
José Vigil Arquitectos

José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos

We are seeing how more people are making an effort to connect with nature and the outdoors. An excellent way to do this is by creating an outdoor feeling for the indoor bathroom.

8. Kitchen storage walls

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Kitchen
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Space is always a challenge in most homes. To address this, designers create hardworking walls that also serve as storage. The streamlined look not only saves space, but it also makes the room look neat and clean.

Recommend read: 12 open plan design inspirations for your home.

19 beautiful wooden cabinets you can ask the carpenter to make for you
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks