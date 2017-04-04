8 home design trends that are hot right now

If you are looking for new ideas for your home, then you've come to the right place. From construction to design, color, and texture, we've got you covered. Let's check out the hottest home design trends.
People nowadays are finding their way back to a simple life and basic way of living. And this includes having affinity to wooden houses as this contributes to a positive impact on their health and well-being.
In the last few years, the use of renewable energy is rising. This is year, home owners are taking part by installing solar panels on their roofs and actively using solar power in their homes.
The immaculate white makes it way into homes this year. To avoid looking flat and boring, mix white with off-white to create texture.
The laundry room is finally getting some love. People are starting to realize the value and importance of this part of the house. To make it more efficient, designers include smart storage solutions in their planning.
For something refreshing and invigorating, Pantone's color of the year is a clear favorite. Greenery is perfect if you're looking for something to make the space vibrant.
First impression is the only impression. Now, we are seeing more people investing on the entrance and hallway of their homes. Style tip: Do not overwhelm your guest and keep the design minimalist.
We are seeing how more people are making an effort to connect with nature and the outdoors. An excellent way to do this is by creating an outdoor feeling for the indoor bathroom.
Space is always a challenge in most homes. To address this, designers create hardworking walls that also serve as storage. The streamlined look not only saves space, but it also makes the room look neat and clean.
