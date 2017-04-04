10 house styles that will steal the heart of every Filipino

What types of houses do Filipinos like? There should be traditional family elements that are close to our hearts. It should be stylish yet practical. Homify considered these factors as we come up with 10 house styles that capture the essence of a Filipino home. Scroll down for some home inspiration.
Ask a random Filipino what kind of house he likes and you would often hear him say, ’Simple lang.’ And it rings true as we see how a simple wooden house like this becomes more and more popular in the market. It seems like we are all dreaming of our own bahay-kubo.
This house looks like the doll house you used to play with when you were a child. And like most little girls, you imagined it to be pretty and stylish like this one.
Filipinos are known for being happy and cheerful. It's no surprise that a bright and colorful house like this would be appealing to them.
The owners of this house are clearly creative and fun loving. We can see that from the bold choice of the house color and the free spirited ambiance of the garden.
Because of our inclination and fascination of wood, we are drawn to the modern and minimalist aesthetics of this house.
This is a common house design that we see in the province. The abundance of wood and the expertise of carpenters make this ideal for the countryside.
Filipinos are innovative and creative people. We seize every opportunity to make something unique and we appreciate its beauty.
The only thing missing in this photo are members of the family enjoying a barbecue party on a Sunday. Can't you almost hear your aunts talking and your nephews running around?
Family is the first priority for most Filipinos. When we dream about having a home, we always consider how the rest of the family will live there. And this house is ideal for the whole family.
For the modern Filipinos who value style and comfort, this is the perfect home. It has the traditional elements of a Filipino home like wood and terrace. But it also exudes elegance and luxury.
