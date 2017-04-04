Your browser is out-of-date.

10 house styles that will steal the heart of every Filipino

ieth inolino homify
Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design AGRAFFE design Classic style houses
What types of houses do Filipinos like? There should be traditional family elements that are close to our hearts. It should be stylish yet practical. Homify considered these factors as we come up with 10 house styles that capture the essence of a Filipino home. Scroll down for some home inspiration.

1. Simple and cozy

Özge Bungalow, Özge Hotel & Bungalow Özge Hotel & Bungalow
Özge Hotel & Bungalow

Özge Hotel & Bungalow
Özge Hotel &amp; Bungalow
Özge Hotel & Bungalow

Ask a random Filipino what kind of house he likes and you would often hear him say, ’Simple lang.’ And it rings true as we see how a simple wooden house like this becomes more and more popular in the market. It seems like we are all dreaming of our own bahay-kubo.

2. Chic and stylish

Backyard Cottage, Minik Ev Minik Ev
Minik Ev

Minik Ev
Minik Ev
Minik Ev

This house looks like the doll house you used to play with when you were a child. And like most little girls, you imagined it to be pretty and stylish like this one. 

3. Bright and colorful

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

Filipinos are known for being happy and cheerful. It's no surprise that a bright and colorful house like this would be appealing to them.

4. Fun and eclectic

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

The owners of this house are clearly creative and fun loving. We can see that from the bold choice of the house color and the free spirited ambiance of the garden.

5. Modern and minimalist

ルーフバルコニーから富士山＆江ノ島ビュー。進化し続ける葉山のスケルトンハウス, エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所
エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所

エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所
エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所
エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所

Because of our inclination and fascination of wood, we are drawn to the modern and minimalist aesthetics of this house. 

6. Country and rustic

ALTINDAĞ KÖYPARK PROJESİ , GÖZDE MOBİLYA GÖZDE MOBİLYA
GÖZDE MOBİLYA

GÖZDE MOBİLYA
GÖZDE MOBİLYA
GÖZDE MOBİLYA

This is a common house design that we see in the province. The abundance of wood and the expertise of carpenters make this ideal for the countryside.

7. Small and unique

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

Filipinos are innovative and creative people. We seize every opportunity to make something unique and we appreciate its beauty.

8. Stylish and comfy

Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

The only thing missing in this photo are members of the family enjoying a barbecue party on a Sunday. Can't you almost hear your aunts talking and your nephews running around?

9. Traditional and homey

Фото обложки профиля, Alphome/АльпХоум Alphome/АльпХоум
Alphome/АльпХоум

Alphome/АльпХоум
Alphome/АльпХоум
Alphome/АльпХоум

Family is the first priority for most Filipinos. When we dream about having a home, we always consider how the rest of the family will live there. And this house is ideal for the whole family.

10. Elegant and enviable

Дом под Харьковом, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

For the modern Filipinos who value style and comfort, this is the perfect home. It has the traditional elements of a Filipino home like wood and terrace. But it also exudes elegance and luxury.

If you like this article, also read 11 house style ideas you can recreate in the Philippines.

